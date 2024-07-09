Lundy LLP Proudly Sponsors Ainsley’s Angels Sunset Race & Finish Festival
Lundy LLP returns as a sponsor for the Ainsley’s Angels Sunset Race & Finish Festival
The Sunset Race is a unique and heartwarming event that exemplifies the spirit of community. We are thrilled to support Ainsley’s Angels as they continue to educate, advocate and celebrate.”LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lundy LLP, a leading law firm committed to community service, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Ainsley’s Angels Sunset Race and Finish Festival, taking place on Saturday, July 13, 2024.. This partnership underscores Lundy LLP’s long-standing dedication to supporting individuals with disabilities.
— Matt Lundy
About the Ainsley’s Angels Sunset Race
The Ainsley’s Angels Sunset Race is an annual event that brings together participants of all abilities for a sunset run, highlighting the beauty of our lake area and, more importantly, that of acceptance. The race provides a platform for individuals with disabilities to participate in a supportive and celebratory environment using specialized racing chairs, “chariots,” provided by Ainsley’s Angels.
“At Lundy LLP, we believe in the power of community and the importance of involvement,” said Matt Lundy, partner at Lundy LLP. “The Sunset Race is a unique and heartwarming event that exemplifies the spirit of community. We are thrilled to support Ainsley’s Angels as they continue to ‘educate, advocate and celebrate.’”
Join Us in Supporting a Worthy Cause
Lundy LLP invites clients, colleagues, and community members to support Ainsley’s Angels Sunset Race. Participants can register for the race and enjoy a day of fun, camaraderie, and community spirit. Lundy LLP will have a tent at the event, providing refreshments and information about its services and community initiatives.
Lundy LLP encourages everyone to sign up for the race in advance and participate in pre-race activities and enjoy the “Finish Festival.” Early registration not only helps with race preparations but also allows participants to fully engage in the event’s community-building efforts.
###
About Lundy LLP
Lundy LLP is a full-service law firm providing exceptional legal services while fostering a community-involvement and social-responsibility culture. With a team of experienced attorneys, Lundy LLP offers a wide range of legal services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. For more information, visit https://lundyllp.com.
Kristie Hightower
Lundy LLP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube