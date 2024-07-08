Corporate Training Market Was Valued at $361.5 Billion in 2023, to $805.6 Billion by 2035 with 7% Annual Growth

Corporate Training Market, 2024

The FMCG industry segment was the dominating segment in the global corporate training market analysis during the forecast period.

By training program, the quality training segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Corporate training Market," The corporate training market was valued at $361.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $805.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2035. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Corporate training, which is also known as workplace learning, is a system of learning activities that are designed to train employees to perform better on the job. Corporate training enhances an employee’s productivity, motivation, performance, and their retention which in turn helps corporates to achieve their business goals. There are two types of training methods which includes virtual training method and face-to-face training method.

The rise of remote work and the increase in prevalence of virtual training solutions have led to a surge in demand for corporate training services. With the shift towards remote work arrangements, companies are seeking innovative ways to ensure that employees remain productive and engaged, regardless of their physical location. Corporate training market trends indicate a shift towards personalized learning solutions, increased focus on digital upskilling, and a rising demand for compliance and diversity training initiatives. Virtual training solutions offer a convenient and flexible alternative to traditional in-person training sessions which allows organizations to deliver high-quality learning experiences to remote employees while minimizing disruption to their workflow. Moreover, this has led to a growing adoption of virtual training platforms, webinars, e-learning modules, and other digital learning tools, driving the expansion of the corporate training market share.

Furthermore, by offering customized training content that addresses their skill gaps and interests, organizations adopt a culture of continuous learning and skill enhancement among their workforces. As companies increasingly recognize the value of investing in the individual growth and development of their employees, the demand for personalized learning solutions in the corporate training market is expected to increase constantly.

In addition, soft skills development offers training providers the opportunity to differentiate themselves in the market by delivering value-added training solutions that address critical workforce needs. As organizations prioritize building diverse and inclusive work environments, there's a growing demand for training programs that promote empathy, cultural competence, and inclusive leadership. Furthermore, training providers develop customized soft skills training courses and workshops that help organizations cultivate inclusive workplace cultures, mitigate unconscious bias, and present numerous opportunities for the corporate training market.

The corporate training market is segmented into training programs, industries, and region. By training program, the market is classified into technical training, soft skills, quality training, compliance, and other training programs. As per industries, the market is classified into retail, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, professional services, public enterprises, information technology, and other industries. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of MEA).

By training program, the quality training segment dominated the global corporate training market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Quality training programs effectively enhance employee skills and knowledge which leads to improved performance and productivity across all levels of the organization. They contribute to creating a culture of continuous learning, which is essential for adaptation and growth in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By industries, the FMCG industry segment dominated the global corporate training market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue the same trend during the forecast period. FMCG sector is highly competitive, characterized by rapid product innovation, changing consumer preferences, and dynamic market conditions. Companies in this sector recognize the importance of having a skilled and adaptable workforce to drive sales, brand growth, and market share.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. North America has a strong focus on innovation and technology adoption, leading to a high demand for digital learning solutions and cutting-edge training programs. The presence of world-class educational institutions and training providers further enhances the region's competitiveness in the corporate training market.

The major players operating in the global corporate training market are Bizlibrary, GP Strategies Corporation, Franklin Covey Co., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corporation, Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Allen Communications Learning Services, Simplilearn Solutions, and Skill Soft.

