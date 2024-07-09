Georgia Pop and Horror Con to Thrill Fans at Columbus, GA Trade and Conference Center in 2024
We aim to make this Con the premier horror event in the West Georgia area. More horror conventions in Georgia are needed!”COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepared for an unparalleled convergence of horror, comic books, and pop culture as the Georgia Pop and Horror Con descends upon the Columbus Trade and Conference Center from August 2-4, 2024. This eagerly awaited event promises to draw fans from across the state to celebrate their passions for the spooky, the geeky, and the downright fun.
The Georgia Pop and Horror Con is a unique event that blends the best elements of horror conventions, comic book conventions, and pop culture expos into one spectacular experience. Attendees can look forward to an array of activities, including a thrilling costume contest, celebrity appearances, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and a bustling marketplace of vendors. This convention offers a fantastic opportunity for fans to dive deep into their favorite fandoms and connect with fellow enthusiasts. This convention will have an epic costume contest with fantastic prizes for the winners. Participants can get their costumes ready and show off their creativity and love for their favorite characters.
Tidewater Conventions INC, a renowned producer of popular pop culture and horror conventions, proudly announces the return of Maryland Pop and Horror Con in 2025. Following a successful run in 2023, Tidewater Horror Convention is also set to return from September 13-15, 2024, at the Tidewater Convention Center. Additionally, Tidewater Conventions INC is excited to launch the Georgia Pop and Horror Con, spearheaded by Billy Mittlestadt and Brian Lancaster.
"We are thrilled to bring back the Georgia Pop and Horror Con in August 2024. This event has the potential to become a staple in the pop culture and horror community, and we are excited to continue providing a platform for fans to come together and celebrate their passions," said Billy Mittlestadt.
This year's convention features a lineup of panel discussions and celebrity guests designed to thrill and entertain attendees. Notably, the panel discussions and Q&A sessions will be hosted by the popular horror, Halloween, and haunted attractions podcast, "Yup, That's Scary."
Hosted by the unapologetic and in-your-face Willie May, "Yup, That's Scary" is far from your typical Halloween horror podcast. Focusing on the latest insider news and happenings in the horror world, this podcast is a must-listen for horror fans. Attendees of the Georgia Pop and Horror Con will have the chance to experience the podcast live, with co-host, Krest, and horror and film festival director Shannon Ford Thompson.
"Being invited to host the Georgia Pop and Horror Con's Celebrity Panels and Q&As, the 'Yup, That's Scary' team and I are dedicated to bringing something new and exciting to the show. We aim to make this Con the premier horror event in the West Georgia area. More horror conventions in Georgia are needed," said Willie May.
The panel discussions and Q&A sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from celebrity interviews to behind-the-scenes insights and horror and pop culture gossip. With the charismatic Willie May at the helm, attendees can expect lively and engaging discussions that will keep them captivated. The convention will also feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including:
C.J. Graham - Known for playing Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.
Tom Cook - Animator and artistic director at Hanna-Barbera Studios, known for Challenge of the SuperFriends, Scooby-Doo, and more.
Thom Mathews - Known for his roles in the Friday the 13th franchise and The Return of the Living Dead.
Bai Ling - Chinese-American actress known for The Crow, Nixon, Crank: High Voltage, and TV shows Entourage and Lost.
Felissa Rose - Star of Sleepaway Camp, Silent Night, Zombie Night, and Terrifier 2.
Kat Cressida - Voice of Jessie in various Toy Story projects and Dee Dee in Dexter's Laboratory.
Dave Sheridan - Known for his role in Scary Movie and The Devil's Rejects.
Gabrielle Echols - Actress known for Evil Dead Rise and Reminiscence.
Jackson Robert Scott - Known for playing Bode Locke in Locke & Key and Georgie in It.
Samantha Newark - Voice of Jem and Jerrica in the animated series Jem.
Alicyn Packard - Award-winning voice actress known for roles in One Piece and YoKai Watch.
Butterbean - Retired professional boxer and MMA fighter, a four-time World Champion.
J.S. Gilbert - Voice actor known for roles in the original Tekken and Battle Toh Shin Din.
The Georgia Pop and Horror Con is a must-attend event for anyone who loves horror, comics, or pop culture. With its unique combination of genres and activities, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Mark your calendars for August 2-4, 2024, and get ready to join the ultimate celebration of all things spooky, geeky, and fun at the Columbus Trade and Conference Center. For more information and updates, visit the official website at www.gapopandhorrorcon.com
