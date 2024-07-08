Electrify Expo Heads to Denver for the First Time, Bringing Thrilling Experiences From Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, Ford, SUPER73, Lightship and Many More

The festival covers over 1 million square feet of outdoor space at The Yards for a fun-for-all-ages event that offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to ride, drive and demo the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, customized EVs and more

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, tickets can be purchased online and in person

DENVER, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, continues on its eight-stop tour, bringing its massive display of electric brands to Denver, marking the festival’s first time in Colorado. The action-packed outdoor weekend will take place July 13-14 at The Yards, offering attendees an array of hands-on experiences to rip around the newest EVs and plug-in electric vehicles, as well as electric motorcycles, electric RV trailers, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

Colorado is invigorating EV adoption through state and federal incentives, offering up to $23,000 in combined incentives for EV purchases, including a $7,500 federal tax credit, a $5,000 state tax credit and additional utility provider incentives. Additionally, hybrids are gaining popularity, achieving nearly 10% market share without any incentives . As of April 2024, Colorado also offers all residents a $450 e-bike point-of-sale discount , building on the success of its income-qualified e-bike rebate program which exceeded expectations with a redemption rate of 87% .

“As statewide electric and hybrid vehicle adoption rates continue to climb and e-bikes gain in popularity, we believe now is a perfect time to bring Electrify Expo to Denver,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We are an electric playground for all ages where people can have first-hand experiences with the best EVs, e-bikes and more, while cashing in on statewide rebates.”

Special Attractions for Denver:

Electrify Expo Outdoor Rec, bringing together the best in off-road and overlanding for the EV community, where attendees can experience the latest EV-friendly off-road tires, tents, racks, storage, trailers, outdoor kitchens, accessories and more.

The Amazon Recharge Zone will address frequently asked questions pertaining to purchasing an EV, as well as debunking EV myths, through a full weekend of programming.

will address frequently asked questions pertaining to purchasing an EV, as well as debunking EV myths, through a full weekend of programming. The Ford Thrill Zone will be back to take attendees for a spin in the Mustang Mach-E® GT with a professional driver for a hot lap.



Various types of demo courses are available, ranging from high-performance experiences to a comfortable street cruise. Electrify Expo is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

BMW: i4, i5, i7, iX, 330e, X5 50e, XM

Ford: Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

Rivian: R1T, R1s, R2, R3

Lucid: Air models

Hyundai: IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, KONA EV

Lexus: 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

Toyota: Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, SiriusXM (Sienna HV)

Volvo: EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90



In addition to automakers, Denver attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Rad Power Bikes

SUPER 73

GoTrax Bikes + Scooters

Stacyc Stability Bikes for Kids

Lightship RVs

2Swift Skateboards

and many more



For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

