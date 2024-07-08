U of T ranks 17th globally, first in Canada in U.S. News & World Report university rankings

The University of Toronto has been ranked 17th in the world, up one spot from last year, in the latest global university ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2024-25 edition of the Best Global Universities Rankings, which focuses on research performance, also placed U of T 10th among public universities worldwide and fifth among all public institutions in North America.

U of T remained Canada’s top-ranked university in the closely watched international ranking.

“This latest ranking positions the University of Toronto among a small group of elite institutions that are making important new discoveries and generating critical new knowledge across a range of fields,” said U of T President Meric Gertler.

“Our researchers and scholars can take pride in this recognition of the impact they are having on a global scale.”

Using data from Clarivate Analytics, U.S. News & World Report assessed 2,250 universities through the lens of research performance, as measured by indicators such as global and regional reputations, citations, scholarly publications, international collaboration and citation impact.

U of T ranked among the top 10 universities in the world in eight subject areas: clinical medicine (third), endocrinology and metabolism (third), cardiac and cardiovascular systems (fourth), surgery (fourth), arts and humanities (fifth), social sciences and public health (fifth), oncology (eighth) and psychiatry/psychology (ninth).

Among Canadian schools, U of T ranked first in a total of 28 different subjects.

This year’s ranking included four new subject areas – bringing the total to 51 subjects – and covered an additional 250 schools.

Two other Canadian universities joined U of T among the top 100 globally in the most recent U.S. News & World Report ranking: the University of British Columbia, which ranked 39th, and McGill University at 56th.

The top five universities globally in this year’s ranking were: Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, the University of Oxford and the University of California, Berkeley.

U of T also ranked first in Canada, second among North American public universities and among the top 25 institutions globally in the QS World University Rankings released in early June.

Overall, U of T continues to be the highest-ranked Canadian university and among the top 25 universities globally in the five most closely watched international rankings: QS World University Rankings, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Global Universities, Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings, Shanghai Ranking Consultancy’s Academic Ranking of World Universities and National Taiwan University World University Rankings.