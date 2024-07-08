MDC invites teachers to Discover Nature Schools Nature Unbound workshop July 18 at Powder Valley Nature Center

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites teachers to attend a Discover Nature Schools (DNS) teacher workshop for Nature Unbound, the DNS high school level instructional unit. This program provides grant funding for high schools to help cover science equipment and field trips.

The workshop will be held Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. The workshop is free of charge for educators. The nature center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Nature Unbound is correlated with the Missouri Learning Standards and the Next Generation Science Standards. Emphasis of this unit is on student-centered and collaborative investigations of ecosystem dynamics, cycles of matter and energy transfer, interdependent relationships, and human impact on biodiversity. This workshop will cover lessons and activities from the unit as well as an outdoor, experiential approach to student learning. All materials will be provided. Portions of this workshop will take place outdoors.

“This fabulous opportunity will help teachers enable their students to experience authentic conservation research practices firsthand within a Missouri context,” said MDC Conservation Educator David Bruns.

Participants in this workshop who teach life science to more than 20 students will become eligible to participate in the non-competitive grant program for equipment and field trips that support the unit.

MDC’s DNS program provides no-cost curriculum units to teachers and schools in the state of Missouri. Curriculum units are available for preschool through 12th grade and help teachers and students meet required state learning standards. The DNS program continues to be very popular in 1,040 schools across the state.

For more information about the DNS Nature Unbound workshop, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4bq. Space is limited, and participants must register to attend. To register for the workshop, visit the Teacher Portal at mdc.mo.gov/education to create an account and complete the online registration form.

For questions, contact David Bruns at David.Bruns@mdc.mo.gov, or 314-301-1506, ext. 4212.