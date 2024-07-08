Elite DNA Provides a Guide to Deciding Between a Therapist, Psychiatrist, or Both
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite DNA, a premier provider of behavioral and mental health care services in Florida, has published a guide for those seeking mental health care, and deciding if they should select a therapist, a psychiatrist, or both.
The guide breaks down the different roles of therapists and psychiatrists and clarifies which needs are best suited to which type of professional.
Therapists primarily use utilize psychotherapy (or talk therapy), to address mental health issues. They typically hold master’s degrees or doctorates in fields such as psychology, social work, clinical counseling, or marriage and family therapy.
Therapists use various approaches to psychotherapy, like Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), Interpersonal therapy (IPT), and Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR).
Therapy is also offered in various formats, such as individual therapy, couples therapy, group therapy, and family therapy.
Psychiatrists are typically Medical Doctors (MDs), Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (DO), or Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNP). This training allows psychiatrists to diagnose mental illness and behavioral health disorders, prescribe medication, provide psychotherapy, and diagnose any physiological causes of mental health issues through multiple diagnostic tools.
Therapists and psychiatrists treat many of the same behavioral health issues and use many of the same techniques for treatment.
However, psychiatrists can recommend and prescribe medications for a patient, and manage those medications over the course of treatment. Therapists are not licensed to prescribe medications.
While most will try to decide between a therapist and a psychiatrist, there is a third highly-effective treatment option: utilizing both a therapist and psychiatrist.
This best-of-both-worlds approach is often the most effective option for treatment. Therapists and psychiatrists can also work together to create a more holistic, personalized treatment plan for a patient’s specific needs.
Elite DNA Behavioral Health provides both psychotherapy and psychiatry services. They have over 30 different locations across Florida with new locations coming soon. Elite DNA treats a wide range of behavioral health issues, including depression, anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and more. Elite DNA has been providing Florida with behavioral health care services for more than decade.
To learn more about their services and locations, please visit the Elite DNA website.
