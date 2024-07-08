New Literary Fiction Where Unity Meets Adversity Combines Family Life, Action, And Suspense In A Gripping Tale

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE WOODEN SWORDS

Charleston, SC, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers of riveting fiction about friends, found family, and adventure have a new title to enjoy: The Wooden Swords, a debut release from author Neil L. Marchese.

In the tranquil spot of Blue Ridge Vista, danger lurks in the shadows in the form of EverStar, a private equity company driven by greed and an insatiable thirst for power. A band of heroes known simply as The Knights have enjoyed a semi-retirement in Blue Ridge Vista after their quests, but must re-emerge and don their armor to save their homes, lives, and values.

“I believe that The Wooden Swords has a broad range appeal,” said Neil. “[Especially for] people in their 60’s and 70’s who have met struggles in their lives that they were able to overcome.”

Marchese’s debut is more than just a book—it’s also a tribute to his daughter Polly’s life and battle with Leukemia… a battle she did not win. April 29, 2024 marked the 23rd year since Polly’s death.

“It was her life that blessed us all in so many ways,” said Marchese. “As a parent, you think about what you hope to share with your children through life lessons. It was just the opposite for my wife Claire and me. We learned so much more from the way Polly lived her life. She was kind, considerate, generous, and possessed a wonderful sense of humor.”

On May 18, 2024 the family and their loved ones attended a Visionaries Celebration for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in Indianapolis. Sarah Thomas Reeg, Marchese’s niece, and Sarah’s husband Gavin, embarked on a mission to raise funds to have Polly’s name on a portfolio of research at LLS.

“Claire and I, and Stephen, Darci, Max and Leo are so very proud of [Sarah and Gavin] for memorializing Polly in this way,” said Marchese.

The Wooden Swords is a heart-pounding thriller, a tale of friendship tested by fire, and a narrative that promises to captivate readers from the first page to the very last.

The Wooden Swords is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Facebook: Neil L. Marchese

Instagram: @neilmarchese

About the Author:

The Wooden Swords is the debut novel of Neil L. Marchese, who grew up in Pittsburgh. Neil holds a degree in sociology from DePauw University, where he met his loving wife, Claire. With an adult son, Stephen, daughter-in-law, Darci, and two grandsons, Max and Leo, Neil’s life is joyfully busy. The memory of their daughter Polly is always in their hearts. Neil lives abundantly, enjoying fishing, cooking, and golf. Neil and Claire live together in Terre Haute, Indiana.

