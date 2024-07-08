Young farmer discovers the potential of aquaculture in Zambia

Aubrain Lyavuka attended FAO and UNIDO’s OYA programme that trains African youth for jobs in agriculture. He is now seeing great results and growing his fish farm in Ndola, Zambia. ©FAO/Filip Forti

Thirty-year-old Aubrain Lyavuka was working as a farm labourer but was interested in switching to a career in farming fish. Eventually an opportunity came up in the shape of an advert for aquaculture training posted by Zambia’s Solwezi Department of Fisheries.

He showed up for the course offered through the Opportunities for Youth in Africa (OYA) Programme, developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in collaboration with the African Union Commission. The Programme trains African youth for jobs in agriculture, especially through agribusiness and entrepreneurship development.

Aubrain attended an intensive training in Solwezi, Northwestern Province, with over 60 other young aspiring agripreneurs. Trainees received in-class learning plus the opportunity to raise fingerlings in four fishponds, two of which the trainees constructed themselves.

Through this hands-on approach, Aubrain learned essential aspects such as pond ecosystem management, fish health and nutrition, breeding techniques and efficient water usage. Additionally, the programme emphasized sustainable farming practices, ensuring environmental responsibility in aquaculture. One of the key considerations taught was to avoid pollution from the farm and ponds to nearby water bodies.

“The training provided insights into fish farming, including pond construction techniques, and we were equipped with essential resources like fingerlings and feed. This experience inspired me to establish my own farm. We discovered that fish farming is not just viable but also a profitable business venture," said Aubrain.