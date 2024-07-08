Momcozy Launches The 3d-Motion Electric Baby Swing For Unmatched Comfort And Soothing

The 3D-Motion Electric Baby Swing officially launches July 1, 2024.

DENVER, COLORADO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the beloved maternity and baby brand trusted by over 4 million moms worldwide, is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to its innovative product lineup: the Momcozy 3D-Motion Electric Baby Swing.







This state-of-the-art baby swing redefines soothing with its unique blend of advanced technology and thoughtful design, crafted to meet the needs of both babies and parents alike.

At the heart of the 3D-Motion baby swing is its innovative patented 3D Swing Technology. Unlike traditional baby swings that operate in a limited two-dimensional capacity, it introduces motion in three dimensions. This technology replicates the natural, comforting movements of caregivers, providing a more immersive and calming experience for infants. Notably, the swing's 3D motion mimics the gentle soothing motions that babies love, offering an enhanced level of security and relaxation.

Moreover, building on insights from caregivers, the Momcozy 3D-Motion Electric Baby Swing offers six distinctive swing motions designed to meet a variety of soothing needs. Whether it's the side-to-side sway, the rhythmic bounce, the gentle wave, the playful kangaroo jump, the merry carousel, or the classic swing, parents can choose the perfect motion to match their baby’s preferences. The swing also features four adjustable speeds, ensuring the pace is just right for the unique needs of every baby.

Other standout features include its 180-degree rotating seat designed to enhance the connection between parent and child, a soft and breathable seat cushion with soft velvet fabric bordering mesh fabric, a five-point harness and a sturdy metal base for uncompromised safety and comfort, as well as an intuitive touch panel and a convenient remote control for a user-friendly design.

“At Momcozy, our mission is to blend innovative technology with intuitive design to enhance the lives of both parents and babies. The Momcozy 3D-Motion Electric Baby Swing is the latest testament to our commitment. By introducing an innovative patented 3D Swing Technology, we've created a product that not only soothes and comforts, but also fosters deeper connections between parents and their little ones.” - Momcozy brand representative.

The Momcozy 3D-Motion Electric Baby Swing is available starting mid-July 2024 at a retail price of $229.99.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@momcozy.com





Anna Jiang Momcozy pr at momcozy.com