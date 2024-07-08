Government of Saskatchewan and SGEU Ratify Memorandum of Agreement

CANADA, July 8 - Released on July 8, 2024

A Memorandum of Agreement between the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) PS/GE bargaining unit has now been ratified by both parties.

The agreement provides annual wage increases of 3 per cent, 3 per cent and 1.67 per cent plus an increase of 0.4 per cent to pensions for members who are not already at 9 per cent; these increases will be applied over a three-year term, October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2025.

"I am pleased with both parties' commitment and co-operation in working at the bargaining table to reach a new collective agreement that is good for both public service employees and the people of Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission Dustin Duncan said.

SGEU represents about 11,000 employees from government ministries. Negotiations have been taking place since the last agreement expired in September 2022.

-30-

For more information, contact: