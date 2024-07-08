BNCL to Address Next Steps in Police Shooting of Autistic Teen Ryan Gainer
Press Conference Invitation: BNCL to Announce Federal Lawsuit in Police Shooting of Ryan Gainer
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL), a prominent law firm dedicated to justice and civil rights, invites members of the press to a Press Conference regarding the tragic police shooting of 15-year-old Ryan Gainer. The conference will be held on July 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM PST at the firm's Beverly Hills office at 9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.
Event Details:
Date: July 11, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM PST
Location: 9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Purpose of the Press Conference:
DeWitt Lacy, Partner at BNCL, will address the following steps to be taken on a Federal level, which follows an earlier state-level claim against the County of San Bernardino, where a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot Ryan Gainer during a mental health crisis Ryan was suffering.
Background on the Case:
On March 9, 2024, in Apple Valley, California, Ryan Gainer, a 15-year-old autistic teen, was shot and killed by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy. The incident began with a family dispute over chores, leading to a mental health crisis for Ryan. The arrival of deputies only escalated the situation more, resulting in Ryan being shot while holding a gardening tool. This event has raised significant concerns about the handling of mental health crises by law enforcement, particularly involving vulnerable individuals.
Statement from BNCL:
"The motto of law enforcement has never been "comply and survive." Instead, it has long been "To protect and serve." Our most vulnerable population requires law enforcement to act as responsible professionals and not as laypersons without training. Ryan needed understanding and patience, not hasty actions that ultimately cost him his life," said DeWitt Lacy.
Invitation to the Press:
The press conference will provide an opportunity for media representatives to gain insights into the lawsuit and the broader implications for law enforcement practices involving individuals with mental health challenges. Press members are encouraged to attend and participate in the Q&A session following the presentation.
About Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL):
BNCL is a leading law firm committed to civil rights and justice. The firm has a track record of advocating for victims of injustice and holding institutions accountable for their actions.
