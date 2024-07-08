Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy and ThinkSono Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Detection Skills

Partnership aims to improve patient outcomes by streamlining the proficient use of POCUS making ultrasound more accessible to healthcare professionals worldwide

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos' Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (PCA) and ThinkSono today announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance healthcare professionals' skills in detecting Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) using Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS). This collaboration offers a comprehensive bundle that combines ThinkSono's cutting-edge AI-powered technology with PCA's rigorous certification process.



The comprehensive bundle is available immediately and offers healthcare professionals:

A ThinkSono Software Subscription

POCUS Fundamentals Certificate

Lower Extremity Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Certificate



The innovative offering integrates real-time AI Ultrasound training with online learning and certification, providing healthcare professionals with a unique opportunity to gain foundational knowledge in Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) while developing practical skills in identifying DVT using AI-assisted technology to implement compression ultrasound protocols.

"We’re pleased to partner with PCA to improve access to ultrasound education worldwide,” said Fouad Al Noor, CEO of ThinkSono. “We believe that ThinkSono and PCA can provide a huge amount of value for all healthcare professionals who wish to learn ultrasound and, in turn, improve the lives of patients. This is an exciting time to learn ultrasound, in particular with the advent of real time AI enabling healthcare staff to truly learn as they practice scanning.”

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in ultrasound education. By combining our expertise in skill validation with ThinkSono's innovative AI technology, we're able to offer a comprehensive learning experience that will enhance the proficiency of healthcare professionals and, in turn, benefit patients,” said Jasmine Rockett, director of the PCA.



This partnership marks a new era in ultrasound education, leveraging AI technology to enhance learning and improve diagnostic capabilities in healthcare settings around the world.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit organization that fuels the global health community to ensure access to quality care. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (PCA) which together represents more than 141,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

About ThinkSono

ThinkSono is a leading provider of AI-driven medical imaging solutions, dedicated to transforming ultrasound interpretation and diagnosis through artificial intelligence. By harnessing the power of advanced AI algorithms, ThinkSono empowers healthcare providers to enhance their training and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

