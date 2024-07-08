Sophos Named a Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) and Network Firewall in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Reports

Sophos scored a 4.8/5.0 Rating for Both Categories and Rated as a Customers’ Choice for all Available Segments Within the Reports

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) and Network Firewalls reports. This recognition includes 4.8/5.0 scoring ratings in both categories. Sophos is also rated a Customers’ Choice for all available segments within the two reports.



“Being distinguished as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a great recognition to us, but we believe being named in two crucial interrelated categories is incredible and a strong reflection of our relentless focus to deliver optimal security outcomes for our customers,” said Rob Harrison, senior vice president, Product Management – SecOps and Endpoint Security. “Endpoint protection that works seamlessly with network security is a winning formula to defend against today’s innovative and persistent adversaries who are consistently devising new techniques to carry out ransomware and other potentially business-ending cyberattacks. This synergy enhances threat detection, reduces response times, and simplifies management, ultimately fortifying organizations against complex cyber threats that require proactive prevention and automated interventions at multiple points on the attack chain.”

Sophos Intercept X customer quotes from the endpoint protection platforms report include:

“Sophos endpoint provides the most robust anti ransomware protection in the industry,” IT manager in the manufacturing industry.





“Sophos endpoint protection combines multiple prevention techniques to reduce the attack,” IT manager in the education industry.





“Intercept X provides us protection against various cyber threats using its combination of signature-based, behavioral and machine learning methods enduring protection against malware, ransomware and other malicious activities,” network and security engineer in the manufacturing industry.





“It's a great experience to work with Sophos Intercept X due to its robustness and unparalleled capability against any exploits and ransomware. It is truly amazing that this product works seamlessly while handling any threats at the system end,” manager in the media industry.

Sophos Firewall customer quotes from the network firewall report include:

About Sophos Intercept X Endpoint

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint protects more than 300,000 organizations against advanced attacks, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against known and unknown malware, ransomware, and exploits. Industry-first adaptive defenses provide an automated step-up in protection in response to active adversaries, stopping in-progress attacks and providing defenders with valuable additional time to respond. Sophos Endpoint's CryptoGuard technology provides the most robust zero-touch endpoint defense against both local and remote ransomware attacks, including new variants.

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which integrates Sophos’ extensive portfolio of products, services, and Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence for faster and more contextual protection, detection and response. It is easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform alongside all other Sophos solutions.

About Sophos Firewall

Sophos Firewall delivers unrivaled performance and advanced protection against ransomware and other cyberthreats. Recently introduced XGS 7500 and 8500 models meet the needs of the largest enterprises and campus deployments with industry-best modular connectivity; highly scalable SD-WAN features; trusted traffic and application acceleration; high performance Transport Layer Security (TLS) inspection; enterprise-grade, high-availability and redundancy capabilities; and more.

Sophos Firewall is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of products, services and Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. It is easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform alongside other solutions, where users can oversee installations, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

About Sophos

Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 600,000 organizations and more than 100 million users worldwide from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through the Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully managed security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

