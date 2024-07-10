Lafayette Steel and Aluminum Honors 30 Years of Partnership Success with Wabash
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lafayette Steel and Aluminum (LSA) proudly celebrates three decades of collaboration with esteemed partner Wabash National Corporation. Since its inception, LSA has been a trusted source for fabrication and its enduring relationship with Wabash exemplifies the power of long-term relationships in driving continued mutual success.
Founded over 30 years ago, Lafayette Steel and Aluminum initially served as a service center, providing essential sheet materials to Wabash. Over time, LSA expanded its capabilities to include custom fabrications and tailored specifications to match Wabash's precise needs.
“Our foundation is built on providing customer service at the highest level, and that core belief permeates everything we do," explains Paul Isaacs, EVP Business Unit Leader of Lafayette Steel and Aluminum. “This dedication drives us to continually innovate, adapt, and exceed expectations, ensuring that every product and service we provide contributes to the success of our valued partners like Wabash."
Lafayette Steel and Aluminum has been honored with numerous accolades from Wabash in recognition of their exceptional service and dedication to excellence. Among their achievements, LSA received the Pinnacle Award in 2014 for excellence in supply chain performance. They’ve also been honored to receive the Platinum Award six times, which demonstrates an ongoing commitment to excellence and logistics optimization supporting Wabash’s growth and accelerating innovation, granted in 2013, 2015, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
"LSA has been instrumental in solving various challenges for us over the years," said Randy Maffett, Global Category Manager for Wabash. "Their commitment to understanding our needs and responding with innovative solutions has been integral to our operations. They truly go above and beyond, and we value our long-term relationship."
As Lafayette Steel and Aluminum celebrates over 30 years of partnership with Wabash, they look forward to continued mutual accomplishments in the years to come. To learn more about LSA, please visit: https://lafayettesteel.us
Lafayette Steel and Aluminum
Lafayette Steel and Aluminum (LSA) is a leading provider of carbon sheet and custom fabrications, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and quality products to some of the most important manufacturers in the United States. With a foundation built on customer-centric values, LSA has been a trusted partner to companies for over three decades, earning recognition and accolades for their unwavering commitment to excellence. https://lafayettesteel.us/
Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®
Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from the first to the final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food-grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.
