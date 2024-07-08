Submit Release
Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Pre-registration
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.

Conference Call registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=962df298&confId=68082

Audio
Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428
Access Code: 117459
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay
Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403
Replay Code: 310450
Available until: September 23, 2024

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.7 billion in assets and $5.0 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.


Contact:
Brian J. Richardson
Univest Financial Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446 | richardsonb@univest.net

Primary Logo

