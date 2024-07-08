Credit One Bank’s Number One Fan Program Partners With Big Brothers Big Sisters to Give Kids a Night at the Ballpark
EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry and proud Las Vegas community partner, continued its Number One Fan program by treating participants from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada to an exciting night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The curated experience featured swimming, food and drinks, visits from the team’s mascots, and an exciting game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees.
“It was a terrific night for our Number One Fan Program, and more importantly for the kids and their Big Brothers and Sisters,” said Credit One Bank senior sponsorship manager Christina Ortiz. “Number One Fan is a great way for us to give back to the local community and offer some deserving kids a really great night with their favorite sports teams.”
Starting in spring of 2023, Number One Fan has partnered with six different nonprofits across southern Nevada to provide families and individuals with premiere access to their favorite local sports teams. Through its expansive partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators and the Credit One Charleston Open, the Bank has provided a variety of charity partners with special experiences. They include on-field access at a Raider’s game at Allegiant Stadium for U.S. VETS Las Vegas, marching in Vegas Golden Knights pre-game parades for childhood cancer survivors and their families, and a private tennis clinic at the Credit One Charleston Open with top-20 WTA pro Emma Navarro for youths from Meeting Street Academy.
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Contact Information
Terri Maruca | Gage Morgan
Kirvin Doak Communications
CreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
