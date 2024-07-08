Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio Brings Celestial Flowers to Eclipse-Themed Gala

Eclipse-themed Thaden School Gala in Bentonville, AR. Florals by Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Photo credit Philip Thomas /Novo Studio. Eclipse-themed Thaden School Gala in Bentonville, AR. Florals by Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Photo credit Philip Thomas /Novo Studio. Eclipse-themed Thaden School Gala in Bentonville, AR. Florals by Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Eclipse-themed Thaden School Gala in Bentonville, AR. Florals by Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Eclipse-themed Thaden School Gala in Bentonville, AR. Florals by Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio transformed the Thaden School Gala with eclipse-themed, colorful floral designs, creating a cosmic atmosphere for the event.

Huge shout out to Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio for taking our vision board and taking it to the next level.” — Laura Hammarstrom

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio recently transformed the Thaden School Gala into a vibrant, otherworldly experience with floral designs inspired by the recent eclipse. The event, themed “TOTALITY,” featured the studio's work in creating arrangements for corporate and non-profit events, demonstrating floral design capabilities beyond weddings.

Located in Bentonville, Arkansas, Thaden School is dedicated to providing a balanced and challenging education that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and character in its students. The school's mission is to create a learning environment where students can thrive academically and socially.

A Cosmic Collaboration

For the past three years, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio has had the privilege of designing for the Thaden School Gala, held in Bentonville, Arkansas. This year, event manager Laura Hammarstrom envisioned a space-themed gala to celebrate the eclipse, complete with lantern planets and a cosmic color palette. Althea Wiles, the visionary behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design, brought this concept to life with floral arrangements intended to transport guests to another galaxy.

“Laura imagined a bright, otherworldly aesthetic to complement the amazing lantern planets she had planned for the ceiling-scape,” says Althea Wiles, founder and creative director at Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio.

“When the client said they wanted an eclipse theme, we could have gone black and white, but we chose full-on space-y colors starting with our tablescape. Huge shout out to Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio for taking our vision board and taking it to the next level,” says Laura Hammerstrom, event manager of the Thaden School Gala.

Floral Design Highlights

Using moss as a foundation, the team arranged a vibrant mix of blooms in yellow, hot pink, purple, blue, green, and orange. Key ingredients included yellow Craspedia, blue delphinium, green anthurium, orange ranunculus, and fuchsia anemones. Low table arrangements created the illusion of flowers growing directly from the tables, complemented by bright green acrylic chargers.

Large floral sprays featured painted Monstera leaves in turquoise and hot pink, layered with orange gladiolus, purple orchids, and blue delphinium, achieving a mesmerizing “Avatar” effect. These arrangements were displayed on colorful acrylic stands, enhancing the event's immersive atmosphere.

Booking Information

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio is available for corporate, non-profit, and private events, offering customized floral designs to suit any theme or occasion.

For more information about Althea Wiles and Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, please visit Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio at https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/ and J Althea Creative at https://www.jaltheacreative.com/.

About Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio:

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, is dedicated to transforming everyday moments and special occasions into unforgettable memories through exquisite floral arrangements. With nearly 30 years of service to the community, the studio is known for its ability to address the unique needs and desires of customers, ensuring that every bloom tells a story.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio specializes in a wide range of floral services, including corporate events, weddings, elopements, sympathy flowers, and day flower deliveries. Additionally, the studio offers flower subscriptions, making it easy to bring the beauty of fresh flowers into homes and businesses on a regular basis.

Committed to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio integrates eco-friendly practices into its designs. The studio promotes the use of locally-grown, American flowers, supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability. This dedication to sustainable, eco-friendly floral artistry ensures that each creation not only captivates the eye but also upholds ethical principles.

For more information, visit https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/. Follow on Instagram at @roseofsharonfloral.

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, the creative force behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative, is a highly respected figure in the floral industry. With a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College, an Arkansas Master Florist Certification and 30 years of experience, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings and events annually, receiving industry accolades and shaping a lasting legacy. As the education director of J Althea Creative, she imparts her expertise to mentor budding florists, cementing her reputation as a visionary and influencer in the field. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Homes & Gardens, The Knot, Wedding Chicks and more, and she annually contributes striking installations to the Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

Beyond her prolific event orchestrations, Althea is deeply committed to the ethos of the slow flowers movement. Leveraging her extensive network of local flower farms, she champions sustainable practices within her business, fostering a symbiotic relationship between her craft and the environment. Through Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, she creates breathtaking arrangements that not only captivate the eye but also uphold ethical and eco-conscious principles. As the educational luminary at J Althea Creative, she shares her wealth of knowledge with aspiring florists, instilling in them not just the technical skills but also the ethical imperatives of sustainable floral design. Her consultancy serves as a beacon for those seeking to harmonize their passion for floristry with a commitment to environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit https://www.jaltheacreative.com/. Follow on Instagram at @jaltheacreative.