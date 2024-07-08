Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against officers of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (“SeaStar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICU or ICUCW). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) SeaStar and/or Legacy SeaStar had deficient compliance controls and procedures related to the Humanitarian Device Exemption (“HDE”) Application; (ii) accordingly, there were deficiencies with the HDE Application, the FDA was unlikely to approve the HDE Application in its present form, and the Selective Cytopheretic Device’s regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) SeaStar had downplayed the true scope and severity of deficiencies in its financial controls and procedures, while overstating Defendants’ efforts to remediate the same; (iv) accordingly, SeaStar had failed to properly account for the classification of certain outstanding warrants and the Prepaid Forward Agreement; (v) as a result, SeaStar was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (vi) accordingly, SeaStar’s post-Merger business and financial prospects were overstated.



If you bought shares of SeaStar between October 31, 2022 through March 26, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/seastar-medical-holding/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 3, 2024.

