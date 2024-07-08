Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Private Equity and M&A Team in New York

New York, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Jeffrey “Jeff” A. Fickes and Christopher “Chris” J. DePizzo have joined the firm’s New York office as partners in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. They bring extensive experience representing businesses and investors throughout the United States and internationally in private equity (“PE”) transactions, mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), and other corporate matters. Jeff and Chris join Blank Rome from Ballard Spahr where Jeff co-led the private equity group and served as a member of the firm’s senior leadership team.

Jeff and Chris join Blank Rome during a period of exciting strategic growth. In May, the firm opened its Boston office with a 25-attorney team with leading corporate, finance, M&A, tax, litigation, and cannabis practices, and several weeks later expanded with three additional corporate and transactional attorneys.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff and Chris to our firm and growing corporate team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “They are both highly regarded corporate attorneys who have successfully handled complex and sophisticated transactions for their clients. Jeff also has significant business experience that provides him with unique perspective as a lawyer and enables him to build deep relationships with his clients. We are excited by the momentum in our Corporate, M&A, and Securities group and look forward to continued growth to support our clients.”

Jeff brings decades of experience in business to his role as a trusted adviser to his clients, which include investors as well as company owners, boards, and senior executives. He has served as lead counsel on domestic and international mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, PE, venture capital, recapitalization, debt and equity financing, and other strategic transactions, as well as corporate governance and organizational matters. Jeff grew up in a closely held business environment, and before entering private legal practice he held corporate financial management positions in both public and private companies, including a Fortune 500 company.

Chris has extensive experience advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies, along with other public and private companies, on a broad range of complex transactions, including platform and add-on acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, carve-outs, strategic mergers, minority and emerging company investments, dispositions, special situations transactions, and joint ventures. He also counsels clients on various general commercial, corporate, and governance matters. He has handled transactions involving and has represented companies spanning the corporate life cycle, from innovative start-ups to international market leaders.

“Jeff and Chris are outstanding additions to our experienced team of dealmakers,” said Louis M. Rappaport, partner and co-chair of the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. “They have impressive track records of advising clients on a wide range of transactional matters, and their experience will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate the complexities of deal-making as we embrace the dynamic opportunities of the second half of 2024.”

“Blank Rome is highly regarded for its corporate bench and capabilities in mergers, acquisitions, and private equity transactions, which will complement my practice,” said Jeff. “I was also drawn to Blank Rome for the firm's diverse practice areas and strategic office locations, particularly in markets outside of New York such as Chicago, Dallas, and Houston where I have strong client relationships. I look forward to serving clients from Blank Rome’s national platform and contributing to the firm’s success.”

“I am excited to join Blank Rome and work with my talented new colleagues across the firm,” said Chris. “Blank Rome has a strong reputation for providing high-quality legal services and strategic business counsel to its clients. The firm also has a collaborative and supportive culture that fosters professional growth and development. I am eager to broaden the work we do for clients at Blank Rome.”

Jeff has completed Harvard Law School’s Leadership of Law Firms program and earned his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, his MBA (finance concentration) from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business where he was the Banc One Capital Fellow and a member of Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Fraternity, and his B.S. in Accounting from The University of Akron.

Chris earned his J.D. from University of Pennsylvania Law School, his Certificate in Business and Public Policy from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, and his B.A., summa cum laude, from Saint Peter’s University.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 750 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

