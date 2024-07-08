Call2Recycle announces Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair as Ambassador of the ‘Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!’ program

Sinclair and Call2Recycle team up to protect Canada’s environment





TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle, Canada’s leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair as its new official ambassador for its consumer battery recycling program, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!. Sinclair, who recently retired from international professional soccer after an impressive 23-year career with the Canadian women’s national team, is widely recognized for leading her team to an Olympic gold medal. She is also FIFA's all-time leader in international goals scored.

Sinclair's new role as a program ambassador complements Call2Recycle’s mission to protect the environment and foster responsible battery recycling practices across the country. Her determination and commitment to inspiring future generations will help advance Call2Recycle's battery recycling initiatives. Together, they share one goal: to protect Canada's environment. As brand ambassador, Christine Sinclair will lend her voice to several educational initiatives to engage consumers, youth, and communities, and inspire Canadians to increase their battery recycling practices.

“We are incredibly honoured to welcome Christine Sinclair to the Call2Recycle Canada team,” said Jon McQuaid, VP of Marketing, Communications & Innovation of Call2Recycle Canada. “Her passion for inspiring young people is invaluable as we continue to encourage Canadians to help make a positive impact on our environment through responsible battery recycling."

Sinclair's long-standing dedication to her country and her professional on-field success have established her as a Canadian icon, inspiring citizens from coast to coast, along her journey. Through this partnership, Call2Recycle and Christine Sinclair will raise awareness about the importance and ease of recycling batteries, and motivate the next generation to embrace environmental responsibility.

"For 23 years, I proudly represented Canada on the world stage, demonstrating that Canadians can achieve great things when we set our minds to it," said Christine Sinclair. "Now, I have a new goal – protecting Canada's environment. Just like on the field, achieving our goals requires teamwork! That’s why I’m thrilled to work with Call2Recycle to encourage Canadians to Collect, Protect, and Drop Off their used batteries, through the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program."

As part of Call2Recycle's ongoing effort to educate the public about battery recycling, particularly among youth, the organization actively engages local communities through grassroots initiatives. In 2024, the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program is proud to sponsor various sports organizations across Canada, including Baseball Manitoba, Burnaby Soccer Club, Kamloops Blaze Soccer Club, North Toronto Soccer, North Vancouver FC, Peninsula FC, Richmond FC and more.

Recycling used batteries not only keeps them out of landfills but enables the recovery of valuable materials for reuse in the manufacturing of new products, reducing both the production costs and environmental impact and contributing to a strong circular economy. Canadians can collect their used batteries and bring them to one of over 12,000 convenient “Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!” drop-off locations across Canada, including major retail stores, recycling depots, and public buildings. Drop-off sites can be found at RecycleYourBatteries.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

