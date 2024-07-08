Container Glass Market Poised for Rapid Expansion, Expected to Reach US $155.9 Billion by 2030

Container Glass Industry Size

Increase in demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors drive the growth of the global container glass market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research released a comprehensive report titled "Container Glass Market by Glass Type, Forming Method, End User, and Region - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The global container glass industry, valued at $82.2 billion in 2020, is expected to grow to $155.9 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Drivers of Growth:

Demand from Food & Beverage and Pharmaceuticals: The primary growth drivers for the container glass market are the increasing demands from sectors such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. These industries rely on glass for its inert properties, ideal for storing and packaging sensitive products.

Environmental Considerations: Despite growth, environmental concerns related to manufacturing processes pose challenges. However, advancements in lightweight glass products offer new growth opportunities.

Segment Insights:

Forming Method: The press & blow segment dominated in 2020 and is projected to lead through 2030, driven by the trend of reusable bottles in food & beverage packaging. Narrow neck press & blow bottles for alcoholic drinks are expected to see the highest growth.

End User: Food & beverages held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead, followed by pharmaceuticals with the highest CAGR due to increased healthcare demands and R&D activities.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific: Leading in revenue share in 2020 and expected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is fueled by sectors like pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and chemicals.

Europe & North America: Also significant contributors, driven by similar end-use sectors and demand for packaged foods.

Leading Players:

Key players in the container glass market include Amcor Limited, FrigoGlass, Owens-Illinois Inc., Consol Glass Pty Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Vitro S.A.B de C.V., Vidrala, Hindusthan National Glass Industries Limited, among others.

