Textile Enzyme Market Poised for Significant Growth Size Expected to Reach Nearly USD 1,227.2 Million by 2030

Textile Enzyme Industry Size

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a detailed report on the Textile Enzyme Market, indicating substantial growth projections from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the market for textile enzymes reached $672.3 million and is anticipated to expand to $1.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3%.

Key insights from the report highlight evolving market trends, major segments, top investment opportunities, and key competitors, catering to stakeholders such as market players, investors, and new entrants.

Eswara Prasad, Manager of Chemical and Materials at Allied Market Research, emphasized the role of rising global textile production in driving market growth. He noted significant potential in the denim clothing sector and advancements in textile manufacturing as key opportunities for players in the textile enzymes market.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to aid stakeholders in strategic decision-making. While the high cost of textile enzymes presents a challenge, increasing applications in fabric desizing and bio-polishing present avenues for growth in the coming years.

The market segmentation includes types (cellulase, amylase, and others), applications (bio-polishing, de-sizing, and others), and regions. The cellulase segment dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market share, attributed to its versatile applications in textile processing. The amylase segment is projected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Detailed segmentation of the market based on type (cellulase, amylase, and others), application (bio-polishing, de-sizing, and others), and region provides actionable insights for both new entrants and existing players aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities.

In terms of applications, bio-polishing led the market share in 2020 due to increased demand for efficient processing methods. The de-sizing segment is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market share, and is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace with a CAGR of 6.6% through 2030. This growth is fueled by increased investments in the textile industry, particularly in China and India.

Key market players profiled in the report include Genotek Biochem., BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd., Tex Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., AB Enzymes, Lumis, and Novozymes A/S.

