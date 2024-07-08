Monday, July 1, 2024 | Digital Conference

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading shipowners presented at the “4th Annual Capital Link Decarbonization in Shipping Forum” digital conference held on Monday, July 1, 2024, sharing their insights on the challenges and opportunities arising by the industry wide drive to decarbonization in their respective shipping sector, the commercial investments and strategies and decision-making factors, and the steps necessary to reach a net – zero future.

The Shipowner’s Perspective – Putting It All Together

Moderator: Ms. Rachel Hoyland, Of Counsel – Stephenson Harwood

Panelists:

Mr. John Lycouris, Head of Energy Transition, Director - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Container Ships ASA (NO:MPCC)

Mr. Stavros Gyftakis, CFO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP); CFO & Director – United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)

Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE:TEN)

FORUM OVERVIEW

The 4th Annual Capital Link Decarbonization in Shipping Forum took place on July 1, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM London Time as a digital event, allowing for a global audience to stay informed about the latest developments and updates shaping the current conversation surrounding decarbonization.

The aim of the forum is to showcase the thought leadership and direction of the industry, the decisions being made across major stakeholder groups, and the challenges in getting to a net zero future.

The Forum featured top Shipowners, regulators, charterers, financiers and others, who addressed the most pertinent issues regarding transition to Decarbonization, such as alternative fuels, ships of the future, technology, and finally the cost.

Agenda Topics

The Recent Changes to the EU Regulatory Framework and their Impact on Shipping

A 1-to-1 Discussion with the European Commission

The discussion focused on the adoption of EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), and the road ahead to implement FuelEU Maritime in 2025

Mr. Ricardo Batista, Policy Officer – Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport – Maritime Transport Unit – European Commission

Mr. Dimitris Anassis FCIArb, Partner – Hill Dickinson

Shipping and EU ETS: Key Lessons Since Implementation

With the official implementation of the EU ETS for the shipping sector on 1 January, what are the first lessons to be learnt in structuring transactions & defining your compliance strategy? Learn more from Vertis Environmental Finance's experience and market analysis.

Presentation by:

Mr. Frederic Bouthillier, Head of Shipping - Vertis Environmental Finance

Energy Efficiency: A Pragmatic Approach In Achieving The Decarbonization Goals

In the evolving landscape of the maritime industry, prioritizing energy efficiency measures emerges as the cornerstone of sustainable decarbonization efforts. With the uncertainty behind fuel availability and certainty of low-carbon fuels cost, improving Energy Efficiency and hence reducing fuel consumption and air emissions becomes beneficial in various aspects. This panel aimed to understand the drivers and incentives behind improving Energy Efficiency onboard the vessels while also discussing the views of cargo owners and financing options, featuring representatives from various stakeholders to ensure a holistic view of this pragmatic approach towards decarbonization.

Moderator: Mr. Jason Stefanatos M.Sc, Global Decarbonization Director, Maritime - DNV

Panelists:

Mr. Fotis Dalmyras, CEO – Andriaki Shipping, Co. Ltd.

Mr. Christopher Rex, Head of Sustainability & Research – Danish Ship Finance

Mr. Young Chang (James) Shon, President & CEO - Hanwha Power Systems Holdings Corp.; Hanwha Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director – OneLink

