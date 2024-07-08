Natalie Barnes Steps Down as CEO of Business Alliance Inc. Brandon Clifford Appointed as New CEO

Natalie Barnes and Brandon Clifford on stage at BAI Conference 2024 Brandon Clifford onstage at BAI Conference 2024 BAI Members at a Recent Event

TACOMA, WA, USA, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Alliance Inc . (BAI), the nation's leading Franchise Professionals Network, announced at its annual conference last month that as of June 1, 2024 Natalie Barnes has stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, Brandon Clifford has been appointed as the new CEO of the company.Natalie Barnes has been a vital part of BAI for the past 15 years, leading the company through significant growth and transformation. Under her leadership, BAI expanded its market presence, developed innovative solutions, and achieved remarkable milestones."It has been an incredible journey leading Business Alliance Inc. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in the future of the company under Brandon's leadership," said Natalie Barnes. "I am grateful for the support of our dedicated team and stakeholders over the years."Brandon Clifford brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to BAI. With a distinguished career that has included business ownership, franchise consulting and experience on the Executive Leadership of a leading franchise concept, Brandon has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in previous roles. He is not new with BAI. Brandon’s first foray into franchising was with Business Alliance Inc as an independently affiliated broker. He thrived in this role for many years prior to accepting a role in 2019 on the Executive Leadership team of an emerging Franchise concept in the Senior Care Space. Brandon returned to BAI in January of 2023 to serve as the Chief Operating Officer and has made significant contributions to the company's success the past 18 months. His transition into the Chief Executive role is natural and while exciting, not entirely a surprise."I am honored and humbled to move into my new role as CEO of Business Alliance Inc.," said Brandon Clifford. "Natalie has set a strong foundation, and I look forward to building upon it. My focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing our members’ value, and continuing to grow our business sustainably."For more information about Business Alliance Inc. and its leadership transition, please visit http://www.businessallianceinc.com or connect with Brandon Clifford on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandon-clifford-04/ **About Business Alliance Inc.**Business Alliance Inc. (BAI) is the premier resource of growth for brokers, brands and suppliers in the franchise industry. With a commitment to collaboration, accountability, respect and ethics, BAI has been serving clients globally for over 30 years. For more information, visit http://www.businessallianceinc.com **Media Contact:**NatMarie AlvesMarketing DirectorBusiness Alliance Inc.marketing@businessallianceinc.com253-236-3872This press release is also available online at http://www.businessallianceinc.com

