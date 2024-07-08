Atlanta Board Of Education Approves Dr. Bryan Johnson As Atlanta Public Schools Incoming Superintendent
The Board unanimously chose Dr. Johnson to lead APS
This is an exciting day for APS as we welcome Dr. Johnson into our community.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) today voted to unanimously approve the selection of Dr. Bryan Johnson as the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) next superintendent. Dr. Johnson’s experience and accomplishments as a K-12 leader will enhance the efforts the Board has been working towards and continue its focus on positively impacting the community.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle will support Dr. Johnson’s transition with his first official day in office on August 5. The Board will continue working in partnership with Dr. Battle to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Back to School Bash and opening schools for day one.
“This is an exciting day for APS as we welcome Dr. Johnson into our community,” said ABOE Board Chairperson Erika Y. Mitchell. “I would like to thank my fellow board members for their dedication and persistence throughout the superintendent search process. I also want to extend my gratitude to Dr. Danielle Battle for her leadership and partnership as we transition to Dr. Bryan Johnson. After two weeks of community engagement, Dr. Johnson and the Board have had the opportunity to listen, learn, and understand what’s important to our parents, students, APS staff and community stakeholders. We remain committed to prioritizing our students during this leadership transition.”
Dr. Johnson said, “Atlanta is a destination job and I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board to ensure our students are prepared for their future. The town halls afforded me an initial opportunity to hear about areas of opportunity directly from the community and staff. We look forward to working with teachers, leaders, staff and our community as we lean into areas such as literacy, special education, math and college and career preparation to ensure our students graduate poised to thrive. Together, we will make Atlanta Public Schools one of the best urban school districts in the country.”
For nearly two decades, Dr. Johnson has dedicated much of his career to public education. He has received numerous accolades, including the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, named a National Superintendent of the Year Finalist, EdWeek’s “Leader to Learn From,” listed as a “Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association, and recognized as a “2020 Outstanding Young Alumnus” by Austin Peay State University.
Upcoming APS events include the Back to School Bash on July 20, First Day of School on August 1, and Dr. Bryan Johnson’s Swearing-in Ceremony on August 5.
The Atlanta Board of Education establishes and approves the policies that govern Atlanta Public Schools. The Board comprises nine members, representing six geographical districts and three “at-large” districts. One individual is elected per district to represent the schools for a four-year term.
To learn more about The Atlanta Board of Education, please visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/Page/17672.
