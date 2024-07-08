Submit Release
Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Attends Esports World Cup Grand Final, Visits Co-organizer VSPO in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chang Hua, attended the League of Legends Grand Final at the inaugural Esports World Cup and visited the event’s co-organizer VSPO on Sunday in a show of support for the world’s largest gaming festival.

Ambassador Chang visited the production center of VSPO, Asia’s biggest esports operator headquartered in Shanghai, at one of the newly constructed esports arenas at Boulevard City in Riyadh before joining HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan at the League of Legends Grand Final on Sunday.

Ambassador Chang was given a guided tour by VSPO at the facility where the company demonstrated its capability of producing a live show in Riyadh before transmitting the signal to production teams in other parts of the world.

"I am delighted that our country also has a company with such technological expertise to organize high-level international tournaments. I look forward to seeing outstanding performances from Chinese teams, both on the forefront and behind the scenes," said Ambassador Chang during the visit.

Ambassador Chang then joined HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan at the League of Legends Grand Final, where Top Esports, a Chinese esports club, competed against T1, a South Korean esports club.

During his visit to Boulevard City, Ambassador Chang expressed encouragement and commendation for the professional performance of Chinese teams and companies at the Esports World Cup. He emphasized his commitment to continue to follow the event, recognizing its potential as a platform for fostering exchange and cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia.

About Esports World Cup

The EWC stands as a worldwide celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. It offers an unprecedented prize pool of over $60 million, the largest in esports history. Within this amount, $20 million is specifically designated for the Club Championship, a unique cross-game competitive format which rewards the top 16 clubs based on their overall performance.

About VSPO

Founded in 2016, VSPO, which stands for VersusPlayerOne, is the largest esports operator in Asia, producing more than 4,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and 8 top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. Through its multi-channel network business, VSPO also collaborates with over 20,000 online influencers and esports broadcasters worldwide.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3ce6943-0d4a-4ef5-a6f3-b50c1d41689b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/761f2cf7-5377-4542-a4e3-74e70f04c702

Contact:
pr@vspo.cn


HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan and Ambassador Chang Hua at the Esports World Cup

Ambassador Chang Hua visits VSPO's production center at the Esports World Cup

