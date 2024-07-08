Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Invited to Participate in the Reckitt “The Science Inside Symposium 2024”
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPI) is a Raleigh-based company founded in 2015 that has developed its own industry-leading software for drug discovery, toxicology and consumer product applications. Over the last 3 years, CPI has been building its generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and has attracted international media attention for its research on AI. It licenses its software and performs fee-for-service work for multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical and consumer product companies and has also developed its own drug discovery pipeline.
In recent months it has worked on a diverse array of projects for various clients including developing a new array of polymers with specific physical properties, finding drugs that target a specific human organ, designing novel adenosine receptor agonists, using generative AI to design molecules with a specific phenotype to treat certain mental health diseases and predicting the identity of molecules from their spectra using AI.
In the presentation for Reckitt for The Science Inside Symposium 2024, the CEO and founder of CPI, Dr. Sean Ekins, presented a brief history of the company and its mission to use AI to deliver new therapeutics and consumer products. He described the 3 areas of the company around molecule design and discovery, software development and contract services as well as the industries they focus on. Based on the current market needs there is a great interest in what AI can offer companies. He then described in more detail the tools the company developed, including Assay Central for machine learning (ML) model-building and MegaTox for toxicity prediction. He also explained how these tools are differentiated from the competition in terms of the wider array of models available, their validation processes, and how they map to regulatory guidelines. He then described the generative AI MegaSyn and how this has been applied for polymer design, an area with a myriad of potential applications beyond polymers. Finally, he shared how the company acts as an external partner for firms’ external innovation needs, presenting their science at major international conferences.
Dr. Ekins comments, “We were honored to be selected by Reckitt to share our research with their thousands of R&D scientists attending The Science Inside Symposium 2024. We hope it will inspire them and demonstrate that AI is more than just the various well-known apps that get all the media attention. Similar technologies can help us design molecules with optimal properties, whether they are small or massive polymers. There is a considerable opportunity to create new materials that could then generate the next generation of consumer products”.
The short video has also been made available outside of Reckitt at https://www.collaborationspharma.com/software
About Reckitt
Reckitt, is a multinational consumer goods company that produces health, hygiene and nutrition products. Reckitt's brands and products include Dettol, Disprin, Strepsils, Veet, Airborne, Mortein, Gaviscon, Mead Johnson, Air Wick, Calgon, Clearasil, Cillit Bang, Durex, Lysol, Mycil, Enfamil, and Vanish.
