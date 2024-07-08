Auditor Fitzpatrick launches audit to examine possible missing money in the Stone County Collector's Office

With taxpayer money potentially missing from the Stone County Collector's Office, Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick this week announced an audit of the office with the goal of uncovering any financial irregularities. The audit was requested by the Stone County Commission after commissioners discovered the possibility of missing money. Auditors from Fitzpatrick's office met with county officials to begin the audit process on Tuesday, July 2.

"We will conduct a thorough review of the office with the goal of providing answers for the Stone County Commission and all taxpayers in Stone County who deserve to know if their tax dollars have been misused or even stolen," said Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. "If we discover money is missing from the Stone County Collector's Office, we will do everything we can to ensure those who are responsible are held accountable for their actions."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last audited the Stone County Collector in 2021. That report gave the office a rating of excellent and identified no significant deficiencies in internal controls and no significant noncompliance with legal provisions. Prior to that, the State Auditor's Office released an audit of Stone County in 2020. The report gave the county a rating of fair and identified some concerns with controls and procedures in the Collector's Office.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the Stone County Collector's Office to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.