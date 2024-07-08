Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings for new youth center in Lincoln

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events for its Juvenile Justice Specialist positions at the new Monarch Youth Center in Lincoln.





Juvenile Justice Specialists make a difference in the lives of youth by providing a safe and healthy environment through mentoring relationships and direct supervision of youth. The positions are full-time, year-round, shift-work positions and the position has a starting salary of $58,248.





The screenings will be held July 16, 17, and 18 at the Lincoln Park District, located at 1400 Primm Road in Lincoln, Illinois.





Interested applicants must attend one of the upcoming screening events to be considered and must complete an online application three days prior to screening day. Screenings begin at 8 a.m. and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire and bring a copy of a valid driver's license, along with the original license, to the screening. Additionally, a CMS 100 form should be downloaded from the IDJJ Careers webpage (idjj.illinois.gov/careers) and the completed form should be printed and brought to the screening. The online application and more details are also available on the website.





Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver's license, and be eligible to work in the United States. Candidates without a bachelor's degree must have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and two or more years of experience providing direct care to youth in the form of residential care, coaching, case management, or mentoring.



