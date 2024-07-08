Shape Memory Alloys Market Poised for Steady Growth Amid Industry Challenges and Technological Advances

Shape Memory Alloys Industry Trend

The growth of the global shape memory alloys market is driven by increased demand from the biomedical sector and the automotive industry.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Shape Memory Alloys Market," forecasting significant growth from 2021 to 2030. The global market, valued at $9.2 billion in 2020, is anticipated to reach $19.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%. Key drivers include heightened demand from the biomedical and automotive sectors. However, fluctuating raw material costs pose challenges, offset by opportunities arising from increased demand in the electronics industry.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, created gaps in supply and demand, and led to price volatility. Manufacturing of shape memory alloys was hindered due to scarcity of resources and challenges in raw material procurement. Post-pandemic, increased production volumes and efforts to develop cost-effective innovative solutions are anticipated to open new growth avenues.

Segment Insights:

Type: Nitinol (nickel titanium) held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market, primarily due to its biocompatibility suitable for orthopedic implants. The copper-based alloys segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, driven by its ability to revert to its original shape after deformation upon heating.

End-Use Industry: The biomedical sector dominated in 2020, contributing about one-third of the global market share, owing to the exceptional biocompatibility and CT compatibility of shape memory alloys for medical devices. The aerospace & defense sector is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% through 2030, attributed to the alloys' utilization in improving aircraft efficiency through various exterior components.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific led the global shape memory alloys market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America, collectively holding nearly two-fifths of the market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for advanced medical devices offering low-cost diagnostic treatments.

Key Players:

Major companies in the shape memory alloys market include Furukawa, Johnson Matthey, G. Rau GmbH & Co. KG, Metalwerks Inc., Xi’an Saite Metal Material, Fort Wayne Metals, Dynalloy Inc., Seabird Metal, Saes Getters, and ATI Specialty Alloys & Components.

