LightSpeed Systems® Wins Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Award at ISTELive 2024
Lightspeed Digital Insight, the leading K-12 data analytics product, recognized for the second year in a row
Districts lack a complete view of real-time analytics. Lightspeed Digital Insight solves this gap and helps districts effectively budget, protect SDP, and deliver equitable access to learning.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightspeed Systems®, a leader in education technology, has been honored with Tech & Learning's Best of Show Awards at ISTELive 2024 for its data analytics product, Lightspeed Digital Insight™. This recognition highlights Lightspeed's innovative contributions to the edtech sector, specifically acknowledging the Digital Equity module and Teacher App Request Workflow capablities within the product.
— Rob Chambers, Vice President of Platform Strategy at Lightspeed Systems.
Lightspeed Digital Insight empowers district leaders to effectively manage edtech usage, streamline data privacy compliance, simplify app review and license management, and monitor equitable access to digital tools. District leaders are using Lightspeed Digital Insight to improve budgeting and professional development decisions with actionable, real-time, standardized metrics on app usage and engagement.
“We are thrilled Lightspeed Digital Insight has been selected for Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Award at ISTELive 2024,” says Rob Chambers, Vice President of Platform Strategy. “Districts are challenged to make decisions about how they direct digital learning resources – they lack a complete view of real-time analytics and app context for decision making. Lightspeed Digital Insight solves this gap while enabling districts to protect student data privacy and deliver equitable access to learning.”
Based on research and district needs, Lightspeed has integrated Lightspeed Digital Insight with its classroom management product and launched a new Teacher App Request Workflow that allows teachers to seamlessly review the district-approved applications list and request new applications for their classroom. This workflow eliminates manual tracking and ticketing systems, saving IT and teachers time and frustration.
In addition, the Digital Equity module provides granular visibility into students' internet connectivity and device health outside of school. Leveraging real-time device data, these features allow IT teams to quickly identify students with internet access issues, resulting in expedited IT troubleshooting and maximized digital learning impact.
Lightspeed Digital Insight transforms raw data into actionable insights displayed from a single pane of glass, empowering district leaders to make data-driven decisions tailored to their schools and students.
The Tech & Learning Best of Show Awards at ISTELive 2024 are renowned in the education technology industry for their recognition of products and businesses that are revolutionizing education worldwide. Winners are carefully selected by panels of professional users and editors, who evaluate products and conduct thorough inspections at the show itself. This rigorous process ensures that only the most innovative and impactful solutions receive this prestigious accolade.
ABOUT LIGHTSPEED SYSTEMS
Lightspeed Systems, celebrating twenty-five years of serving K-12, is dedicated to providing districts time-saving solutions to create safe, secure and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed serves more than 23 million students using 15 million devices in 31,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.
