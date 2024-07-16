INNOCN 32 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor Enhances Gaming and Creative Performance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhance your gaming and creative experiences with the INNOCN 32M2V 32-Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor. Available at a reduced price of $549.99 from July 16-17, 2024, down from its usual $799.99.
The 32-inch display offers ultra-clear 4K resolution and advanced Mini-LED backlighting for sharp visuals. Enjoy smooth performance with fast 144Hz refresh rates and a quick 1ms response time.
Experience vibrant colors with an A+ IPS panel covering 99% of the DCIP3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts, delivering true-to-life visuals in 4K.
Stay connected with versatile USB-C (up to 90W Power Delivery), DisplayPort 1.4 (144Hz), HDMI (v2.1) x2 ports, supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate for seamless connectivity across devices.
Adjust your viewing experience effortlessly with a stand that tilts, swivels, and adjusts to your height. Built-in stereo speakers provide clear sound for an immersive environment whether you're working or gaming.
Ideal for office tasks, creative projects, and gaming, the INNOCN 32M2V offers reliable performance.
Immerse yourself in ultra-clear 4K resolution, enjoy smooth 144Hz refresh rates, and vibrant, true-to-life colors—all at an exceptional value. Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your setup with this limited-time offer!
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CC9G5CPH Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7
Vote to design products and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
The 32-inch display offers ultra-clear 4K resolution and advanced Mini-LED backlighting for sharp visuals. Enjoy smooth performance with fast 144Hz refresh rates and a quick 1ms response time.
Experience vibrant colors with an A+ IPS panel covering 99% of the DCIP3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts, delivering true-to-life visuals in 4K.
Stay connected with versatile USB-C (up to 90W Power Delivery), DisplayPort 1.4 (144Hz), HDMI (v2.1) x2 ports, supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate for seamless connectivity across devices.
Adjust your viewing experience effortlessly with a stand that tilts, swivels, and adjusts to your height. Built-in stereo speakers provide clear sound for an immersive environment whether you're working or gaming.
Ideal for office tasks, creative projects, and gaming, the INNOCN 32M2V offers reliable performance.
Immerse yourself in ultra-clear 4K resolution, enjoy smooth 144Hz refresh rates, and vibrant, true-to-life colors—all at an exceptional value. Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your setup with this limited-time offer!
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CC9G5CPH Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7
Vote to design products and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok