Alliance Background LLC Welcomes Gregory Wieclaw Jr. as Director of Quality Assurance
Company Expands Leadership Team and Aligns Organization for Future GrowthST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC, a leading provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory T. Wieclaw Jr. as Director of Quality Assurance.
Greg Wieclaw, a 19-year veteran in the background screening industry, brings a wealth of expertise to Alliance Background. Holding a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Greg is an authority in internal ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 business process audits, software setup and implementation, regulatory compliance at federal, state, and local levels, and documentation control. He also has extensive technical writing experience.
Greg joins Alliance Background after a successful 17-year tenure at Employment Background Investigations, a Sterling Company, where he served as Senior Quality Audit Manager. There, he managed internal ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 audits, driving continuous improvement and enhancing process documentation and records control. His technical writing skills were instrumental in developing smart form instructions for compliance with stringent source requirements. In his new role, Greg will collaborate with the Leadership Team to ensure Alliance Background maintains the highest operational quality standards, delivering an exceptional user experience for clients.
Brittany Bollinger Boyle, President & Founder of Alliance Background, expressed her enthusiasm: “This strategic addition aligns with Alliance Background's exceptional growth trajectory, marked by recent accolades such as securing the #1 overall ranking in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders, alongside the #1 position in Quality of Service. Adding Greg to our team demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with additional resources focused on their continued success."
Executive VP Curt Schwall added: “Having worked with Greg for many years, I can attest to his unparalleled skills and proven track record in quality management. In my opinion, Greg Wieclaw is the best of the best!"
Greg Wieclaw stated "I'm incredibly fortunate and excited to join Alliance Background. The company's commitment to service excellence and to establishing the true Gold Standard in background screening is to be admired.
About Alliance Background, LLC: As a premier provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC offers comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. With a commitment to delivering personalized, enterprise-level solutions, Alliance Background leverages decades of experience to ensure unparalleled service and support for its clients.
