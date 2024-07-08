Study Finds Ahiflower® Oil Works As Well As Fish Oil For Joint Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- New research in the European Journal of Nutrition has published results finding that Ahiflower® oil has comparable anti-inflammatory efficacy as fish oil for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) symptoms at the same low daily intakes.
Nutrition Business Review summarized the new research: “A novel study has revealed that ahiflower oil may offer similar benefits to fish oil when used to alleviate the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis… During the study, it was found that — although diets with supplemental PUFAs didn’t prevent arthritis, ankle swelling was significantly reduced. This was seen across both the fish and ahiflower oil group, demonstrating that the plant-based alternative was able to have a similar impact to its fishy counterpart.”
The trial using mice on a background Western diet with induced RA measured both outward signs of inflammation (ankle thickness, joint pain) and markers of inflammation. RA is a form of uncontrolled chronic inflammation, primarily affecting the joints. Current available treatments have notable side effects which can compromise the immune system over time. Platelets in blood play a role in RA progression. Once activated, platelets release PMVs (platelet-derived microvesicles), which retain much of the bioactive content from original platelets. PMV’s also play a role in inflammatory diseases including RA. The study authors noted that fish oil has been shown to ameliorate RA symptoms and eliminate the need for NSAID drugs. However, fish oil has sustainability concerns. Ahiflower oil is recognized as a sustainable, regeneratively farmed alternative to fish oil.
Results:
• During the acute RA phase, Ahiflower-fed mice achieved a 51% reduction in ankle thickness, comparable to fish oil-fed mice at up to a 48% reduction vs control diet
• Both Ahiflower and fish oil fed mice at the same low-dose level had significantly lower PMV’s (up to 57% Ahiflower, up to 54% fish oil) in activated platelets vs the Western control diet fed mice.
• The Ahiflower fed mice showed significantly lower pro-inflammatory cytokine levels vs Western and fish oil fed mice. These cytokines are considered markers of RA in synovial fluid in the joints.
These results have direct relevance to millions of people worldwide, and especially in sports and active nutrition, because reducing PMVs in synovial fluid will reduce joint swelling and speed post-exercise recovery. The authors observed “…our results demonstrated that diets enriched in ω-3 PUFA such as fish oil and Ahiflower oil have an inhibitory effect on the platelet’s ability to produce PMVs in a context of RA... From a therapeutic perspective, a slight change in the daily diet of patients living with RA, in combination with their current medication, could potentially provide additional symptom relief for people living with the disease.”
This study shows that Ahiflower oil has comparable and even superior effects vs fish oil in mammals on the management of joint inflammation and swelling. It supports Ahiflower oil’s supplemental use in humans and companion animals who are seeking better overall mobility and less joint swelling. These findings are part of an increasing cadence of new peer-reviewed evidence that Ahiflower oil has comparable health benefits as fish oil including in gut microbiome balance (1), liver protection (2), and efficiently forming DHA (3), as and when needed, in the brain and liver.
About Natures Crops International
A manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, personal care and animal nutrition products, Natures Crops International (NCI) produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict management protocols for sustainability and identity preservation. NCI ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina. For more information, please write to info@naturescrops.com.
References
1. Roussel, C., Sola, M., Lessard-Lord, J., Nallabelli, N., Généreux, P., Cavestri, C., Azeggouar Wallen, O., Villano, R., Raymond, F., Flamand, N., Silvestri, C., & Di Marzo, V. (2024) Human gut microbiota and their production of endocannabinoid-like mediators are directly affected by a dietary oil. Gut Microbes, 16(1), 2335879. https://doi.org/10.1080/19490976.2024.2335879.
2. Lucchinetti, E., Lou, P. H., Holtzhauer, G., Noureddine, N., Wawrzyniak, P., Hartling, I., Lee, M., Strachan, E., Clemente-Casares, X., Tsai, S., Rogler, G., Krämer, S. D., Hersberger, M., & Zaugg, M. (2022) Novel lipid emulsion for total parenteral nutrition based on 18-carbon n-3 fatty acids elicits a superior immunometabolic phenotype in a murine model compared with standard lipid emulsions. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 116(6), 1805–1819. https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/nqac272.
3. Metherel, A. H., Klievik, B. J., Cisbani, G., Smith, M. E., Cumberford, G., & Bazinet, R. P. (2024) Blood and tissue docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22:6n-3) turnover rates from Ahiflower® oil are not different than from DHA ethyl ester oil in a diet switch mouse model. Biochimica et Biophysica Acta. Molecular and Cell Biology of Lipids, 1869(1), 159422. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbalip.2023.159422.
