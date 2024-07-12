INNOCN 32 Inch 4K Laptop USB C Monitor Available During Prime Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to elevate your viewing experience with the INNOCN 32 Inch 4K Laptop USB C Monitor - 32C1U, offering advanced IPS panel technology and stunning 4K UHD resolution. During Amazon’s Prime Day, from July 16th to July 17th, this monitor will be available at a special price of $264.99, marked down from its regular price of $349.97 giving customers an $80 off!
Experience superior visual clarity with the INNOCN 32 Inch 4K UHD Monitor. Featuring an advanced IPS panel with LED Backlit Technology, this monitor offers a frameless design and 178° wide viewing angle, ensuring immersive picture quality. With a maximum brightness of 400nits, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and supporting 99% sRGB color gamut and 1.07B colors, it delivers precise and vibrant colors for professional tasks.
Connectivity options include USB Type C, DP, and HDMI ports, providing seamless compatibility with various devices such as laptops, MacBooks, phones, and tablets. The inclusion of a USB Type C 65W (power delivery) and DP interface enhances convenience for users seeking efficient connectivity solutions.
Enhance viewing experience with HDR 400 technology, delivering improved contrast and color performance. The monitor's flicker-free design ensures comfortable viewing for extended periods.
Designed for ergonomic comfort, the INNOCN 32C1U 4K UHD monitor features a height-adjustable stand and customizable tilt and swivel options. Adjust the screen to your preferred angle with swivel adjustments up to 45° left/right, ±5" up/down, and tilt adjustments of 5° forward and 20° backward, providing flexibility for various applications.
Ideal for home offices, remote work, and casual gaming, the INNOCN monitor offers versatility for different user needs.
For more information on the INNOCN 32 Inch 4K Laptop USB C Monitor and to take advantage of this Prime Day offer, visit
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4JXZJ88
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:
Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7 Vote to design products and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing
experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN
continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
