Wood Pulp Market Future Looks Bright for Big Revenues as Market Size Expands

Highlighted the significant rise in wood pulp usage in the paper sector across developing Asia-Pacific countries, strengthening the global supply chain.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research, the global wood pulp market was valued at $165.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $242.1 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report highlights significant factors driving this growth, including increased demand from the paper industry and rising consumer preference for tissue paper products.

Eswara Prasad, Manager of Chemical and Materials at Allied Market Research, highlighted the significant rise in wood pulp usage in the paper sector across developing Asia-Pacific countries, strengthening the global supply chain. The pulp industry not only supports socio-economic development but also promotes sustainable environmental practices, which are expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for pulp and paper from the food and beverages packaging industry is anticipated to further fuel market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, impacting raw material import-export activities and manufacturing processes. This led to decreased demand for wood pulp from industries such as packaging and paper products during lockdowns. However, as restrictions are lifted and operations resume, demand is expected to rebound post-lockdown.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the wood pulp market based on type (hardwood and softwood), end-use industry (packaging and papers), and region. In 2020, the hardwood segment dominated the market, accounting for over three-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership position with the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. Similarly, the packaging segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance, while the papers segment is set to achieve the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the total revenue share, and is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% through 2030. Other key regions discussed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players in the global wood pulp market analyzed in the report include International Paper, Metsä Group, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings Corporation, Sappi, Sonoco Products, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, and WestRock.

