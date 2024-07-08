BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Morphic Holding, Inc. (Nasdaq - MORF), Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE - DM), Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - ALIM), Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE - AGR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (Nasdaq - MORF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Morphic will be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) (NYSE - LLY) for $57.00 per share in cash, an aggregate of $3.2 billion, upon closing of the transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Morphic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Lilly is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $62.08 for the Company’s shares.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE - DM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Desktop Metal will be acquired by Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension”) (Nasdaq - NNDM) for $5.50 per share in cash, subject to possible downward adjustments to $4.07 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Desktop Metal Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Nano Dimension is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $20.00 for the Company’s shares.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE - AGR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Avangrid will be acquired by its majority shareholder, Iberdrola, S.A. (“Iberdrola”). Iberdrola will acquire the remaining 18.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Avangrid that it does not currently own for $35.75 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Avangrid Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s minority shareholders.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - ALIM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Alimera will be acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI”) (Nasdaq - ANIP) for $5.50 per share in cash at closing and one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) representing the right to receive up to $0.50 per share upon the achievement of certain net revenue targets in 2026 and 2027. The investigation concerns whether Alimera Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ANI is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the up-front deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $5.65 for the Company’s shares.

