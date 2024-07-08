Incora Announces New Global Facilities in Sacramento, California and Bangalore, India

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, (collectively, “Incora” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, is pleased to announce it is expanding the global reach of its operations with strategic investments in two new facilities. With these new facilities, the Company is investing in the growth of the business and its continued leadership as a global provider of integrated supply chain management services. The investment in each local area’s economy is expected to provide jobs, expand the Company’s customer bases and strategically locate its supply chain management activities.



The chemicals warehouse in Sacramento, California was purposefully built to provide a centralized operations hub to support Incora’s operations and customers across the West Coast of the United States. This strategic placement will provide reductions in freight cost and lead time for customers. It features hazardous and temperature-controlled storage, shelf-life management, custom labeling and both regional and international shipping capabilities. At the warehouse is a full suite of quality specialists, who ensure customers receive the right, premium-quality products at the right time.

Daniel Gubichuk, President of Global Chemicals, commented at the opening: “With nearly 200,000 square feet of warehousing capacity, specifically engineered to store a variety of flammable, corrosive, temperature-controlled and other regulatory controlled hazardous materials, we have significantly bolstered our network capacity and further solidified our West Coast capabilities.”

Incora’s new warehouse in India is located on the KIADB Aerospace Park next to Bangalore Airport, with 17,000 square feet of storage space for both hardware and chemicals. It will offer product storage for Incora’s local contract customers and a range of standard parts for on-demand orders. Services such as kitting, re-packing, re-labeling and third-party logistics for foreign companies wishing to have stock in India will be available. The development of this facility is also part of Incora’s contribution to the Make in India initiative, which encourages companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in India and incentivize dedicated investments into manufacturing.

Kevin Matthies, President of Global Hardware, said about the facility: “The Indian aerospace industry is one of the fastest growing aerospace markets in the world and the global aerospace community is investing heavily in India. Incora recognizes the importance of this market and is investing in both assets and people here, which we expect to contribute significantly to Incora’s five-year growth strategy.”

These investments in Incora’s global infrastructure are a key strategy for the Company to deliver an unparalleled experience for its customers in the availability of products, responsiveness to orders and timely delivery to sites.

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

