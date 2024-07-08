Submit Release
Toll Brothers Unveils Four New Luxury Home Designs in The Isles at Lakewood Ranch Community in Florida

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated release of four new home designs available in The Isles at Lakewood Ranch, a new thoughtfully designed master plan community in Lakewood Ranch, Florida featuring unique architecture and completed resort-style amenities.

The Isles at Lakewood Ranch has unveiled new one- and two-story single-family home designs featuring flexible spaces and contemporary architecture. The four new home designs range from 3,287 to 4,821+ square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 10-foot ceilings throughout, creating an airy feeling that complements the open-concept designs. The homes offer flex rooms, office spaces, second-floor lofts, and large 2- or 3-car garages.

“This community is truly taking shape with exciting new home designs and home site releases,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota, Florida. “Inspired by the community's existing architecture, we are excited to introduce four new curated single-family home designs that include sought-after personalization options to enhance our buyers’ luxury lifestyle.”

The Isles at Lakewood Ranch offers home buyers an ideal Florida lifestyle, with new Toll Brothers homes within an established, amenity-rich master-planned community offering scenic lake and preserve views. Residents enjoy a wide variety of completed amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and spa, fitness center, fishing dock, large clubhouse, and tennis and pickleball courts.

Homes within The Isles at Lakewood Ranch are priced from the mid-$800,000s. For more information or to schedule a tour of the Toll Brothers professionally designed Bayard and Aloma model homes, call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers  
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.     
  
In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com
  
From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. 

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09da6e29-4ab1-4247-aebe-f1c1ec4507e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ac8d77d-553b-4ba9-ab90-a075e95746a4

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)     


