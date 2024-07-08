Sify Technologies announces the appointment of Dr. Tom Bradicich to its Board of Directors

CHENNAI, India, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tom Bradicich as the incoming Director on the Board of Sify Technologies Limited.

Dr. Bradicich previously served on several boards, including that of Aspen Technology (AZPN), a publicly traded industrial software company, and the Advisory Boards of SparkCognition, an AI software company and a social media and silicon chip start-up.

Dr. Bradicich’s professional career was spent in global leadership roles at Fortune 500 IT companies such as IBM and HPE where he and his team developed and launched dozens of software and systems products, received many patents, and conceived the trademarks HPE Edgeline™ Systems, IBM xArchitecture™ Systems, IBM MXT™ Memory, and National Instruments Big Analog Data™ Solutions.

He was three times named CRN’s Top 100 Executives and Top 25 Disrupters, elected to the IBM Academy of Technology, honored as a Life Member of the IEEE, and inducted into the North Carolina State University Alumni Hall of Fame. Active in charity work, he served as executive sponsor to The Salvation Army, and founded sockrelief.com, serving the homeless and children in need.

A globally feted technologist, Dr. Bradicich is a recipient of many awards, including the IBM Chairman’s Award, CRN Product of the Year, Frost & Sullivan Best Practice, Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, Network World Product of the Year, Mobile World Congress Best of Show and Automation World Leadership Award. He is currently writing a book, The 1st Mover, a collection of his vast experience in business leadership, creating new product categories and technical innovation.

Commenting on his appointment to the Board, Chairman, Mr. Raju Vegesna, said, “Dr. Tom has built a very strong reputation as a disruptive technologist and business leader, with large brands globally and in the United States. He holds several patents and recognitions to his name and his caliber and experience should serve as assets to Sify.”

Dr. Bradicich, said, “I have a high regard for Sify and Raju, and I am impressed with Sify’s growth upon Raju assuming leadership. He has established a stellar reputation for building companies of value in Silicon Valley and abroad. It gives me immense pleasure to join Sify’s Board of Directors and to engage with colleagues with such strong business and technology accomplishments. I look forward to helping take Sify to the next level.”

