CC’s Coffee House Launches New Mobile App with Paytronix Guest Engagement Technology

Self-Publishing Gives CC’s Control over Mobile App Changes, Branding and Mobile Engagement

Powerful New Mobile Experience Helps Acquire, Engage and Retain Customers

Personalized Guest Experience: Custom Ordering, Announcements, Limited Offers and Rewards



NEWTON, Mass., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that CC’s Coffee House ®, Louisiana's favorite Specialty Coffee House, has launched a new mobile app that modernizes the entire guest experience, from initial engagement to ordering, payment and rewards. The new app syncs with CC’s® Paytronix-powered loyalty program and transforms the guest’s mobile experience. The more easily updated and fully personalized mobile program will help CC’s meet guests where they live.

“This is a significant improvement for our brand,” said Celton Hayden Jr., CEO and President of CC’s Coffee House. “Having the ability to offer our guests an even more personalized experience amplifies our ability to stay true to our mission: to serve everyone better than anyone else.”

CC’s Coffee House can dynamically update and change the content and visuals in the new app anytime to showcase new menu items, limited offers and discounts, or seasonal branding and promotions using the easy Paytronix self-service publishing tool, Mobile Experience Builder. This enables CC’s to publish content in real time to its mobile app, without heavy, ongoing investment in custom mobile app design and development.





Upgrading and maintaining the app is easy for CC’s, which chose the Paytronix white-label app to leverage all of the latest features in a new, modern CC’s Coffee app. Guests can order, make payments, and access the My CC’s Rewards™ loyalty program, and have access to up-to-date information, including announcements and LTOs.

CC’s marketing can now leverage the app to engage directly with guests, right on their smartphone, with hyper-personalized messages and promotions. Geofencing tools can even be used to alert guests about store-specific promotions and messages.

“CC’s Coffee House launched a powerful new app that brings new levels of control over branding, promotions and the whole guest experience,” said Stefan Kochi, CTO & Head of Product, Paytronix. “By leveraging the Paytronix Mobile Experience Builder as a self-service portal, any new idea for a new drink, menu item or promotion can be implemented in real-time. Technology is never a barrier between the brand and guest.”

About CC’S Coffee House

With more than 40 locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, CC’s Coffee House has roots firmly planted in the communities it serves. Friendly and knowledgeable baristas provide genuine service, unsurpassed value, and top-quality products for guests. Stop in or drive through for signature favorites such as the Mochasippi®, Espresso No. 22®, and more. For more information, visit CCsCoffee.com.

About Paytronix

Paytronix is the leader in Digital Customer Engagement for restaurants, convenience stores, and other retailers who seek to build lasting guest relationships. Paytronix continually advances digital guest engagement by developing technologies that uncover new insights about guest attitudes and behaviors that create brand preferences. For more information visit Paytronix.com.

Media Contact:

Calen McGee

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

ctanowitz@paytronix.com

646-957-7758

