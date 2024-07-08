Camp Lejeune Relief Settlement: DOJ Says it is Illegal to Charge Over 20% (Federal Law Prohibits Charging More)
Important information to veteran claimants: DOJ NOTICE TO CAMP LEJEUNE ATTORNEYS: 'Lawyers cannot charge over 20-percent under federal law (28 U.S.C. § 2678).JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Important information that victims seeking to file a Camp Lejeune claim need to know. Beware of illegal attorney fees. DOJ NOTICE TO CAMP LEJEUNE ATTORNEYS: “It is the position of the United States that the FTCA’s fee cap provision and the associated fines and penalties apply to all claims made under the CLJA.” Lawyer legally cannot charge a contingency fee no more the 20%. The federal law voids any contract charges over 20%.
The Department of Justice has issued a notice to all attorneys handling Camp Lejeune lawsuits, stating that the Federal Tort Claims Act’s (FTCA) fee cap provision and associated fines and penalties apply to all claims made under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA). This means that victims seeking to file a Camp Lejeune lawsuit in any of the 50 states can now receive fast compensation without being charged illegal attorney fees (https://www.justice.gov/civil/camp-lejeune-justice-act-claims).
The CLJA was enacted in 2012 to provide compensation to victims of the water contamination at Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina. The contamination, which lasted from 1953 to 1987, exposed thousands of military personnel and their families to toxic chemicals, resulting in serious health issues such as cancer, birth defects, and other illnesses.
However, many victims have faced challenges in filing lawsuits and receiving compensation due to the high fees charged by attorneys. The DOJ’s notice clarifies that the FTCA’s fee cap provision, which limits attorney fees to 20% of the total amount recovered, applies to all claims made under the CLJA. This means that attorneys cannot charge more than 20% of the compensation received by their clients, and any violation of this provision can result in fines and penalties.
To help victims navigate the legal process and receive fast compensation, FreeVeteranServices.com offers free assistance and resources for filing Camp Lejeune lawsuits. The website provides information on the CLJA, the FTCA, and other relevant laws, as well as a directory of attorneys who comply with the fee cap provision. Victims can also access free legal consultations and support from experienced attorneys through the website.
The DOJ’s notice serves as a warning to attorneys who may try to take advantage of victims seeking justice for the Camp Lejeune contamination. Victims are urged to visit FreeVeteranServices.com for more information and to ensure that they are not charged illegal attorney fees. The Department of Justice remains committed to upholding the rights of victims and ensuring that they receive the compensation they deserve.
Military veterans may also visit the Veterans Recovery Network (www.vetsrecovery.org) for other free resources on legal assistance and facts about the Camp Lejeune Settlement, Elective Option, Agent Orange Relief, and the PACT Act. This veterans services organization serves military veterans in the U.S., in addition to the COFA states of Palau, Micronesia, Marshall Islands, and Guam, Hawaii, and the Philippines.
Karen Cruz
FreeVeteranServices.Com
email us here