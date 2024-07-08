Erythropoietin Drugs Market to Reach $14.41 Bn by 2032, Fueled by 5.7% CAGR: Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Roche, Hospira

erythropoietin-market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

CXOs further added that erythropoietin-alfa segment is anticipated to grow with the highest revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in sales of Epogen. In addition, kidney disorders segment accounted for a major share in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of patients. Moreover, North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to the presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer promising growth opportunities for erythropoietin manufacturers as these regions are less explored for erythropoietin drugs as compared to North America and Europe.

Key Takeaways:

The darbepoetin-alfa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Segments:

By PRODUCTS

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

By APPLICATIONS

Hematology

Kidney Disorder

Cancer

Others

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. However, Asia-Pacific is characterized by presence of generic epoetin products. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer promising growth opportunities for erythropoietin manufacturers as these regions are less explored for erythropoietin drugs as compared to North America and Europe.

Leading Market Players:

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.,

Roche, Hospira Inc.

Biocon

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.,

Celltrion, Inc.

