HeartCore Partners with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to Offer Combined Package of HeartCore CMS and GRED Web Security Assessment Cloud

NEW YORK and TOKYO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced it has partnered with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. (“Hitachi Systems”) to offer a combined package of HeartCore CMS and GRED Web Security Assessment Cloud.







Cyberattacks have become increasingly sophisticated and frequent each year, targeting websites of all sizes and industries and leaving webmasters to handle daily incidents. With a wide adoption of CMS platforms for content and website management purposes, robust security measures across all platforms are crucial to protect the corporate brand.





Recognizing the industry-wide vulnerabilities, HeartCore has partnered with Hitachi Systems to offer a bundled package of the flagship HeartCore CMS platform and Hitachi Systems’ GRED Web Security Assessment Cloud, an automated cloud-based service that assesses vulnerabilities in web infrastructure prone to cyberattacks. The partnership leverages automation to consistently perform security assessments and update vulnerable information, relieving website operators of this burden and reducing company costs for cybersecurity measures.

“Given the prevalence of cyberattacks, our strategic partnership with Hitachi Systems will combine our enterprise CMS platform with their cybersecurity services to offer a secure, one-stop content management solution,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “Following our software business’s profitability this past first quarter, we aim to sustain this trend by pursuing partnerships that drive innovation in our CMS platform. By providing customers with an all-in-one CMS platform that includes robust cybersecurity measures, we ensure our clients’ online security while reducing additional security costs that are typically outsourced. Through continuous innovation, new functionalities, and system integrations via partnerships, we strive to maintain our high customer retention rate, which continues to remain a cornerstone for our software business’s success.”

About Hitachi Systems, Ltd.

Hitachi Systems provides thorough support for customers' digital transformation by developing the Lumada business and other initiatives, in collaboration with Hitachi Group companies and business partners. A key strength is the human resources, who possess deep business knowledge and expertise of customers cultivated through solving issues in various industries. Under the Hitachi Group Sustainability Strategy, Hitachi Systems create value to help solve the challenges of the SDGs, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, by promoting management that considers environmental, social, and corporate governance issues. For more information, please visit https://www.hitachi-systems.com/

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

