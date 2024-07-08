Williamsburg, VA Advances Zero Trust Initiative for City Infrastructure and Data with BIO-key Identity-Bound Biometrics

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. and HOLMDEL, N.J., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) software featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) authentication solutions, announces that the City of Williamsburg, VA has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS platform to enhance its security posture under a comprehensive Zero Trust initiative.



City governments like Williamsburg face numerous challenges related to authentication security, given their responsibility for protecting sensitive information and providing critical services to their constituents. Williamsburg’s senior IT leadership sought robust authentication mechanisms such as advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) and biometrics to mitigate these threats. Williamsburg selected BIO-key’s solution over competitive offerings, enabling it to consolidate security vendors and implement a unified platform for secure access to systems and data across the municipality. PortalGuard IDaaS and its IBB capabilities will streamline access workflows for city users and deliver cost savings by securing desktop access with passwordless authentication.

The power of BIO-key’s identity bound biometrics (IBB) is in establishing trust and accountability rooted in a person's biometric identity. Biometrics provides assurance of a genuine presence as well as an audit trail with full transparency. IBB also eliminates a common authentication point of failure by removing physical devices (such as tokens or keys) as potential vulnerabilities, while PortalGuard provides the user with flexible authentication options to ensure security as well as usability.

"Government entities continue to be prime targets for cyber-attacks, including phishing, ransomware, and other forms of cybercrime, so ensuring data security is paramount as breaches can have severe legal, financial and reputational consequences,” said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key’s PortalGuard division. “BIO-key has an extensive track record of collaboration with state, county, and local entities, built on our ongoing commitment to providing quick time-to-value security solutions and IBB to deliver passwordless authentication.”

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

