3D Systems & Precision Resource Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Metal Additive Manufacturing

Collaboration intended to catalyze metal AM applications in high-criticality markets

Precision Resource integrating two 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual printers into manufacturing workflow to support efforts

DMP Flex 350’s best-in-class environmental control, inert atmosphere ensures exceptionally high-quality parts for precision applications



ROCK HILL, S.C. and SHELTON, Conn., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), a leading additive manufacturing solutions provider, and Precision Resource, a leader in the production of critical components for the automotive, heavy-duty, aerospace, and medical device industries, announced they have entered a strategic partnership to scale and accelerate additive manufacturing. Combining both organizations’ deep applications expertise with 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform will enable a faster path to market for applications in high-criticality industries. As part of this agreement, Precision Resource is purchasing two 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual 3D printers to be part of the manufacturing workflow in its AS9100-certified Huntington Beach, California facility. The seamless integration of 3D Systems' industry-leading DMP technology into Precision Resource’s production value processes, complemented by 5-axis machine centers and advanced inspection systems, will expand its portfolio of precision metal forming processes – offering new solutions to meet the evolving needs of Precision Resource’s customers and open new markets for the company.

Engineers from 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) partnered with the Precision Resource team to develop this solution. Both teams possess deep expertise in metal manufacturing processes as well as in high-value applications across a variety of industries. This engineering expertise combined with 3D Systems’ DMP technology, and Precision Resource’s extensive secondary finishing capabilities resulted in an efficient and robust, end-to-end manufacturing solution for AM parts to meet the performance needs of high criticality components and solve lingering supply chain issues through vertical integration.

3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 platform is designed for flexible application use from application development to serial production. The quick swap build modules and fast powder recycling help accelerate production, and a central server manages print jobs, materials, settings, and maintenance to facilitate the 24/7 productivity. Due to the unique vacuum chamber concept of the DMP Flex 350 printers, argon gas consumption is heavily reduced while delivering best-in-class oxygen purity (<25 ppm) resulting in exceptionally strong parts of high chemical purity, better metallurgical properties, and exceptional surface finish. The printer also includes 3DXpert software that supports every step of the additive manufacturing workflow from design to post-processing, to quickly and efficiently transition from a 3D model to successfully printed parts.

“We are excited to partner with 3D Systems, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Chris Gratton, general manager, Precision Resource. “This partnership allows us to leverage the latest advancements in metal additive manufacturing, further positioning Precision Resource at the forefront of technological progress. This expansion into metal additive printing underscores Precision Resource’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients, customers, partners, and stakeholders. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we remain dedicated to our mission of excellence and continuous improvement.”

“Manufacturing parts for high-criticality industries require precision without compromise,” said Jeph Ruppert, vice president, technical business development, 3D Systems. “Companies focusing on these areas require constant innovation to meet the accuracy, speed, reliability, and productivity demands of increasingly complex production. Bringing together the industry-leading technology and applications expertise of 3D Systems and Precision Resource will deliver increased quality, improved total cost of ownership, reduced time to market, and minimized supply chain disruption. I’m looking forward to seeing how our collaboration can amplify and accelerate the potential of metal AM.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About Precision Resource

Precision Resource is a global leader in fineblanking technology for the automotive, heavy-duty, aerospace, and medical device industries. Founded as a tool shop in 1947, the company has developed into one of the world’s largest and most advanced suppliers of fineblanked components. Additionally, Precision Resource supports their customers with precision CNC machined components, complex assemblies, and now also metal 3D printed components. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Precision Resource is committed to delivering superior products and solutions that meet the highest standards. Precision Resource operates eight production facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Slovenia. More details about the company are available at www.precisionresource.com.

3D Systems Corporation

333 Three D Systems Circle

Rock Hill, SC 29730

www.3dsystems.com

NYSE:DDD

Precision Resource, Inc.

25 Forest Parkway

Shelton, CT 06484

www.precisionresource.com Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

investor.relations@3dsystems.com

press@3dsystems.com Media Contact: prinfo@precisionresource.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2cc624c-90e8-43ca-9342-25b487d1aee2