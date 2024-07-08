During university, Cara experienced psychosis for the first time. After a suicide attempt and multiple hospital admissions, Cara was supported by the Early Intervention team. She now works as a student mental health nurse and is the happiest she’s ever been.

I was 19 in my second year at university when I was first diagnosed with anxiety and depression by a GP. If I’m honest, I was a little confused. I’d always considered myself to be the loud, confident, ‘life and soul of the party’, and hadn’t experienced any mental health problems before. But my housemates dragged me to the GP, noticing I wasn’t quite the same.

I was isolating myself, sleeping all the time and was generally a bit unpredictable. The GP prescribed me some anti-depressants, I felt a bit better and continued on. However, towards the end of my third year, I experienced a traumatic event which eventually led to developing psychosis and being diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

The first time I experienced hearing ‘voices’ was when I was sitting in an empty train carriage. It was surreal, and the only reason I knew the ‘voices’ weren’t real was because I looked around and there was no-one there. My initial reaction was ‘oh my god, I’ve gone crazy, I can’t tell anyone about this’. This was due to the fear and confusion about what was happening and what people might think.