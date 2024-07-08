OSCE supports enhanced inter-agency co-operation on asset seizure in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Over 40 representatives from the Seized Property Management Agency (FAZUOI) and the Judicial Police in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina met to discuss the challenges in executing court decisions and orders regarding the benefits of property confiscation. The two-day meeting, facilitated by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, concluded with signing an interagency co-operation agreement on the proper implementation of the law on the seizure of illegally acquired property through criminal offenses in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Under this Agreement, the institutions commit to exchange up-to-date information to duly, efficiently and securely enforce court decisions related to temporary or permanent seizure of illegally acquired property. Namely, the Agreement foresees interim measures by which the Judicial Police would assist the FAZUOI in enforcing court decisions, as well as provide recommendations on ensuring the safety of all participants involved in the enforcement process.

The Director of the Judicial Police, Dženad Grošo, stressed that the co-operation among the institutions tasked with enforcing court decisions represents “a crucial element in the fight against organized crime and corruption.” He emphasized the need to strengthen the capacities of both institutions so that a set of anti-corruption laws in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina can be fully implemented.

The participants from both institutions agreed that the meeting marks another step towards overcoming the existing challenges and strengthening co-operation and partnership in the fight against corruption and organized crime.

This event was organized within the framework of the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Strengthening Asset Recovery Efforts in the OSCE Region”, which is funded by Austria, Germany, Italy and the United States.