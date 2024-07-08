OSCE Facilitates Training Course on Investigation of Corruption in Chisinau

On 4 and 5 July, the OSCE facilitated a training course to enhance the knowledge and skills of criminal justice practitioners from Moldova on investigative techniques in corruption cases. The training course was jointly delivered by practitioners from Guardia di Finanza – Italy’s economic and financial police, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Moldova, and the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate, allowing participants to learn about different models, legal bases and mechanisms in investigating corruption. Special focus was put on Guardia di Finanza’s “follow-the-money” approach, which traces the movement of funds to determine the source and destination of potentially illicit funds.

The second part of the training course focused on international co-operation in investigation of corruption, including formal and informal channels for exchange of information. Through practical exercises, participants worked on case studies, putting in practice their newly acquired knowledge.

“We need training courses such as this to help us develop our skills and exchange experiences with colleagues from other countries,” said an investigative officer from the National Anti-Corruption Centre in Moldova.

A representative from Guardia di Finanza shared insights about the importance of following trends in other countries and exposure to the work of counterparts in the region and internationally through similar training activities.

“Effective investigation and prosecution of corruption cases often requires cross-border collaboration, as corrupt individuals and networks frequently operate across jurisdictions,” he said.

This training course was implemented in partnership with the National Anti-Corruption Centre within the framework of the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Supporting anti-corruption efforts of the Government of Moldova”, funded by France, Germany, Italy and Romania.